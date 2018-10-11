 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Mouli Gets Drunk; Dances With Kunal; Gets To Know She's Pregnant

Mouli Gets Drunk & Dances With Kunal

At the birthday party, Mouli is extremely hurt and gets drunk. She asks Kunal to dance with her. Kunal is forced to dance with her, although he feels uncomfortable. While the duo is seen dancing together, their family cheer for them.

Mouli Spots Nandini At The Party & Gets Upset

Nandini enters the party. She hides and watches Kunal and Mouli dancing and feels bad. She leaves the party. Meanwhile, Mouli too spots Nandini at the party and gets upset.

She Visits Darga

Mouli leaves the party and later will be seen lashing out at Nandini. After the party, Mouli goes to ‘darga' and cries her heart out in front of the God. During her visit, Mouli escapes and an accident!

Nandini & Moulana’s Plan

A chandelier is about to fall on her and the people gather around her. Apparently, this is Nandini and Moulana's plan to make her believe that there is someone who thinks good of her and hence she gets saved.

Mouli Is Pregnant

There are also reports which suggest that Mouli gets to know she is pregnant and is confused. Although she always wanted to start a family with Kunal, she is upset because of Kunal and Nandini's extra-marital relationship.

Will The Unborn Baby Change Kunal?

Well, it has to be seen whether the unborn baby bridges the bond between Kunal and Mouli? Or will Mouli decide to part ways from Kunal and plan to lead a new life with her baby? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.