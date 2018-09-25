 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Mouli-Kunal Reunite, Thanks To This Person; Show To Take A Leap!

Rajdeep Arrested

In the upcoming episodes, Kunal arrives at Nandini's place with lawyers and police. Kunal and Rajdeep get into a major fight and Rajdeep confesses his crime. The police arrests Rajdeep.

Kunal Decides To Marry Nandini!

Apparently, Kunal decides to marry Nandini and promises her, as he wants to protect her! But in the upcoming episodes, during the Navratri celebrations at Kunal's place, the situation changes!

Dida Fakes Heart Attack!

Dida's health gets upset. Apparently, she fakes heart attack and pleads Kunal and Mouli to mend their relationship and give their marriage, a second chance. This puts both Kunal and Nandini in dilemma.

Mouli Decides To Give Her Marriage A Second Chance!

Because of Dida, Mouli decides to give her marriage a second chance, while Kunal is confused about the same, as he had promised Nandini that he'll marry her!

Silsila To Take A Leap; Nandini To Become A Successful Businesswoman!

Meanwhile, Nandini decides to step out of Kunal and Mouli's life! It is being said that the show will take a leap. Post its leap, Nandini's character will be revived as a successful businesswoman.