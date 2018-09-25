 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Mouli-Kunal Reunite, Thanks To This Person; Show To Take A Leap!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!
-
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Nandini Divorces Rajdeep; Mouli Shattered Seeing KuNan Together!
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoilers: Mouli Sets Kunal Free; Nandini To Take Drastic Step!
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Kunal Gets Thrown Out Of His House; The Show To Take A Leap!
- Silsila: Siddhant Karnick Supports Drashti Dhami As She Faces The Heat For Playing The Other Woman!
- Drashti Dhami Says She Misses Watching Netflix With Husband Neeraj Khemka!
- Silsila: Shakti Arora Gives It Back To A Troller Who Said Viewers Will Stop Watching His Show!
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Fans Lash Out At The Channel; Feel It's Promoting Extra-marital Affair!
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Will Kunal’s Affair With Nandini Lead To His Re-Marriage?
- Drashti Dhami & Shakti Arora's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is All About Friendship, Love & Sacrifice!
- Drashti Dhami & Shakti Arora’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Promo Is Intense & Intriguing!
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Acts Pricey, Loses Out Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Drashti Dhami!
In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, we saw that Nandini and Mouli's friendship faces some friction because of Kunal and Nandini's extra-marital affair. Mouli is extremely hurt with her husband and friend, who have betrayed her. In the previous episode, we saw Kunal meeting with an accident and Nandini pleading doctor to save her. She also takes Kunal home. Seeing these incidents happen in front of her eyes, Mouli feels Nandini really loves Kunal and decides to let him free! Mouli decides to divorce Kunal.
While Kunal and Mouli are in the court, Rajdeep and Jyoti reach Nandini's house along with a few women, who humiliate Nandini. They even take tar to blacken Nandini's face. Kunal gets to know about the same and rushes to Nandini's house to save her. Here's what will happen next!
Rajdeep Arrested
In the upcoming episodes, Kunal arrives at Nandini's place with lawyers and police. Kunal and Rajdeep get into a major fight and Rajdeep confesses his crime. The police arrests Rajdeep.
Kunal Decides To Marry Nandini!
Apparently, Kunal decides to marry Nandini and promises her, as he wants to protect her! But in the upcoming episodes, during the Navratri celebrations at Kunal's place, the situation changes!
Dida Fakes Heart Attack!
Dida's health gets upset. Apparently, she fakes heart attack and pleads Kunal and Mouli to mend their relationship and give their marriage, a second chance. This puts both Kunal and Nandini in dilemma.
Mouli Decides To Give Her Marriage A Second Chance!
Because of Dida, Mouli decides to give her marriage a second chance, while Kunal is confused about the same, as he had promised Nandini that he'll marry her!
Silsila To Take A Leap; Nandini To Become A Successful Businesswoman!
Meanwhile, Nandini decides to step out of Kunal and Mouli's life! It is being said that the show will take a leap. Post its leap, Nandini's character will be revived as a successful businesswoman.