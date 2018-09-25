English
 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Mouli-Kunal Reunite, Thanks To This Person; Show To Take A Leap!

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoiler: Mouli-Kunal Reunite, Thanks To This Person; Show To Take A Leap!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, we saw that Nandini and Mouli's friendship faces some friction because of Kunal and Nandini's extra-marital affair. Mouli is extremely hurt with her husband and friend, who have betrayed her. In the previous episode, we saw Kunal meeting with an accident and Nandini pleading doctor to save her. She also takes Kunal home. Seeing these incidents happen in front of her eyes, Mouli feels Nandini really loves Kunal and decides to let him free! Mouli decides to divorce Kunal.

    While Kunal and Mouli are in the court, Rajdeep and Jyoti reach Nandini's house along with a few women, who humiliate Nandini. They even take tar to blacken Nandini's face. Kunal gets to know about the same and rushes to Nandini's house to save her. Here's what will happen next!

    Rajdeep Arrested

    In the upcoming episodes, Kunal arrives at Nandini's place with lawyers and police. Kunal and Rajdeep get into a major fight and Rajdeep confesses his crime. The police arrests Rajdeep.

    Kunal Decides To Marry Nandini!

    Apparently, Kunal decides to marry Nandini and promises her, as he wants to protect her! But in the upcoming episodes, during the Navratri celebrations at Kunal's place, the situation changes!

    Dida Fakes Heart Attack!

    Dida's health gets upset. Apparently, she fakes heart attack and pleads Kunal and Mouli to mend their relationship and give their marriage, a second chance. This puts both Kunal and Nandini in dilemma.

    Mouli Decides To Give Her Marriage A Second Chance!

    Because of Dida, Mouli decides to give her marriage a second chance, while Kunal is confused about the same, as he had promised Nandini that he'll marry her!

    Silsila To Take A Leap; Nandini To Become A Successful Businesswoman!

    Meanwhile, Nandini decides to step out of Kunal and Mouli's life! It is being said that the show will take a leap. Post its leap, Nandini's character will be revived as a successful businesswoman.

    Bepannaah Spoiler: Anjana Accepts Zoya, But Here's A TWIST!

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue