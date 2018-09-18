 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoilers: Mouli Sets Kunal Free; Nandini To Take Drastic Step!

Spoiler 1: Mouli Decides To Leave Kunal’s House, But Kunal Leaves The House

Mouli gets emotional as she enters her bedroom. She starts recalling all the good time spent with Kunal. She is shattered and decides to leave the house. Mouli packs her bags, but Kunal's mother stops her. Kunal gets a clue and leaves the house. Bebe is in tears while Kunal's mother is determined that Kunal should be punished.

Spoiler 2: Mouli Sets Kunal Free

Another spoiler suggests that Mouli gets to know that Kunal and Nandini have crossed all the limits in their love. She will be taking a harsh decision. She asks Kunal to continue his relationship with Nandini but to leave her.

Spoiler 3: A New Male Lead & Surrogacy Track To Be Introduced!

There is also a buzz that Mouli won't recover from her husband and friend's betrayal and a new male lead will be introduced opposite her. It is also being said that a surrogacy track will be introduced with Mouli taking Kunal and Nandini's baby!

Spoiler 4: Nandini Tries To Reunite Kunal & Mouli

A few other spoilers also suggest that Nandini feels guilty for ruining her friend's life who had done so much for her. She tries to repeatedly reach Mouli and seek forgiveness. She wants her to accept Kunal back in her life, but Mouli is angry at her and insults Nandini.

Nandini Attempts Suicide/Returns To Rajdeep

In order to mend Kunal and Mouli's relationship, Nandini will apparently take a drastic step. She will either attempt suicide or return to Rajdeep (as she feels that if she returns to Rajdeep, Mouli might reconcile with Kunal).

Spoiler 5: Mouli Realises That Nandini Loves Kunal To Another Level!

But, there is a twist here as well! Mouli will realise to what extent Nandini loves Kunal and start feeling that she indeed loves Kunal to another level!