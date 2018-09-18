English
 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoilers: Mouli Sets Kunal Free; Nandini To Take Drastic Step!

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Spoilers: Mouli Sets Kunal Free; Nandini To Take Drastic Step!

By
    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been hitting the headlines owing to its bold content. The show and the actors received severe backlash from the fans as they felt that the makers are promoting the concept of extra-marital affair. Recently, Aditi Sharma came in support of the actors and said that it is just a fictional show and they are just doing their job! Coming back to the show, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to bring unexpected twists to the show! In the previous episode, we saw Mouli, who gets to know about her husband Kunal and friend Nandini's affair, is shattered.

    Well, the next question is, how will they overcome the situation! Many spoilers are doing the rounds regarding the same. Recently, there were reports that the show might take a leap. Check out a few interesting spoilers of the show.

    Spoiler 1: Mouli Decides To Leave Kunal’s House, But Kunal Leaves The House

    Mouli gets emotional as she enters her bedroom. She starts recalling all the good time spent with Kunal. She is shattered and decides to leave the house. Mouli packs her bags, but Kunal's mother stops her. Kunal gets a clue and leaves the house. Bebe is in tears while Kunal's mother is determined that Kunal should be punished.

    Spoiler 2: Mouli Sets Kunal Free

    Another spoiler suggests that Mouli gets to know that Kunal and Nandini have crossed all the limits in their love. She will be taking a harsh decision. She asks Kunal to continue his relationship with Nandini but to leave her.

    Spoiler 3: A New Male Lead & Surrogacy Track To Be Introduced!

    There is also a buzz that Mouli won't recover from her husband and friend's betrayal and a new male lead will be introduced opposite her. It is also being said that a surrogacy track will be introduced with Mouli taking Kunal and Nandini's baby!

    Spoiler 4: Nandini Tries To Reunite Kunal & Mouli

    A few other spoilers also suggest that Nandini feels guilty for ruining her friend's life who had done so much for her. She tries to repeatedly reach Mouli and seek forgiveness. She wants her to accept Kunal back in her life, but Mouli is angry at her and insults Nandini.

    Nandini Attempts Suicide/Returns To Rajdeep

    In order to mend Kunal and Mouli's relationship, Nandini will apparently take a drastic step. She will either attempt suicide or return to Rajdeep (as she feels that if she returns to Rajdeep, Mouli might reconcile with Kunal).

    Spoiler 5: Mouli Realises That Nandini Loves Kunal To Another Level!

    But, there is a twist here as well! Mouli will realise to what extent Nandini loves Kunal and start feeling that she indeed loves Kunal to another level!

    Which spoiler do you think will be shown? Hit the comment box to share your views.

