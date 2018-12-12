 »   »   »  Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Return To TV; The Creative Producer Was Against Drashti Dhami’s Exit!

Shakti Confirms The Show’s Return On TV

Shakti said, "Surprisingly Yes. I guess it is happening the first time that a show goes off- air and it again goes on air in a week time. It is may be due to public demand. Also, our view has tripled on Voot also."

Kinshuk Says…

Kinshuk told the entertainment portal, "We were not informed officially about the shift back to TV. It was some fans who informed us about the good news. We were pleasantly surprised by the news of Silsila coming back to TV. Accordingly, we then touched base with the concerned people who told us that yes the channel has decided to bring us back."

The Creative Producer Makes A Few Revelations

Meanwhile, in an interview to Tellychakkar, the creative producer of the show, Pearl Grey, made a few revelations. She said that she knew that the show might receive backlash from the viewers. She also revealed that she was against Drashti's exit.

Did She Know That The Show Would Receive Flak From The Viewers?

When asked whether she expected flak from the audience about the show's content, she replied, "Of course, I was pretty prepared for the negative feedback, as the storyline was a bit unconventional, but we were sure that the show will be well received and that's how it turned out to be."

Drashti’s Exit

About Drashti's exit, many things have been said. It was said that Drashti quit the show as she didn't want to play the role of a mother on screen and that she didn't like the storyline post leap (playing possessive wife).

Pearl Was Against Drashti’s Exit

Regarding Drashti's exit, Pearl told the entertainment portal, "I was totally against Nandini not being a part of the show, but then, she did not want to play a mother and an insecure wife. Thus, she left the show. It was a challenge and a lot of people thought that the show will not survive, but look at the show right now, it's ruling the digital space."

Silsila Is Number One On Voot!

The show is number one on Voot. She reveals, "The numbers have doubled and increasing even on weekends. The show is doing extremely well, touch wood. It's very satisfying."