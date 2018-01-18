 »   »   » SMOKING HOT! Bidaai Actor Angad Hasija Goes NUDE For A Photoshoot (See PICS)

Recently, we saw how the Uttaran actress, Tina Dutta went bold for a photoshoot. Now, another Television actor, Angad Hasija, who grabbed limelight with Star Plus' show, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, has stunned everyone with his latest bold photoshoot.

The actor took Instagram by storm as he shared a few pictures from the photoshoot in which he was seen posing naked inside a bathtub! Have a look at the pictures and read to know what the actor has to say about his bold photoshoot...

Angad’s BOLD Photoshoot About the photoshoot, Angad was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "One of them is quite bold and almost nude (laughs). I had done this shoot a few months ago and had been putting up photos one by one on the social media." Concept Of The Photoshoot "The concept was to shoot photos that stand out, as every other actor today has a good physique and does a sexy photo shoot. I wanted my look and photos to be unlike what I had done before." Shoot Was Aesthetically Done The actor added, "The shoot was aesthetically done and though there are a couple of nude shots that are naughty but not vulgar." But, the actor said that his family and friends were shocked when they saw the photos! Angad Has Been Non-controversial So Far Angad added that his on-screen image is that of an ideal son and off-screen, too, he is non-controversial. "So my peers, family and friends were a bit shocked when they saw the photos." Family & Friends Shocked With The Photoshoot! Angad told the leading daily, "They said, ‘What was the need for a nude shoot? You don't require a sexy image in the TV industry.' In Hollywood, skin show is normal. In Bollywood, too, stars have done sexy shoots. So why not TV stars?" Angad Adds… The actor concluded by saying, "Don't underestimate TV stars or the TV industry. Today, the biggest names from the film industry are part of television shows and several films are promoted on the small screen." Sara Khan Compliments Angad His Bidaai co-actress, Sara Khan shared the bold picture of the actor and wrote, "Best friend alert 🚨 Not again dude this picture is again getting viral 🙈 Jokes apart my hottie buddy u r looking gracefully naked 🤭😂🤣😂😂😂 @angadhasija #bestfriendforever." Angad Hasija Apart from Bidaai, Angad was seen in television shows like, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Savitri, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and SauBhagyalaxmi to name a few. He is also seen in Waaris, in which he plays the role of Chandar.

(Images Source: Instagram)

