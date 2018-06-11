 »   »   »  Sofia Hayat Gives It Back To A Troll Who Asked Her For Her ‘Booking Rate For One Night’!

Troll Asks Her For Her Booking Rate For One Night!

Sofia shared a chat by captioning it, "And he asks so politely..." - (sic). A user had asked her, "Can you kindly tell me your booking rates for 1 night?" An angry Sofia replied, "First ask your mother and then your sister... then your wife.. they will tell you the rates for one night." - (sic)

The Pervert Continues To Irk The Actress

The user didn't stop there. Sofia shared the snapshot and captioned it, "I wonder if he is fasting today his id us @abidhussain_1" - (sic). He went to say, "But they did not show their body to like you. Go to hell." - (sic)

Sofia Gives It Back To The Troller

To which she replied, "Your mom showed her body and had her legs wide open when you were born... your mind needs cleaning.. ramadan means nothing to you..."- (sic)

Users Support Sofia For Her Witty Replies

Many of them supported Sofia on Instagram for her witty replies. Here are few users' comments. One of the users (Umar.sd) wrote, "Shameless fellow give respect to ladies@sofiahayat👍👌" - (sic)

Ashish & Christyajisafe

ashish_008: This world is full of such kinda assholes, don't waste your internet on commenting for such idiots. Peace✌🏼 - (sic)

Christyajisafe: Wish to slap him so bad, bloody creeps. - (sic)

Chikateshoaib

"Shameful, disgraceful and idotic act that too in the holy month of Ramadhan....her mother would be really shameful to give birth to an asshole like him." - (sic)

Muasheetalc

"People who are Hating @sofiahayat are the one who probably do that. It's her body her choice... She is confident and loves her self hence she can show whatever she wants to. And all the people who are shut shaming her are the1 who have no respect for women." - (sic)