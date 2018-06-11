 »   »   »  Sofia Hayat Gives It Back To A Troll Who Asked Her For Her ‘Booking Rate For One Night’!

Related Articles
Former Bigg Boss contestant was recently in news for kicking her husband Vlad Stanescu out of the house. She had accused him of lying to her about a lot of important things. Now, the actress is back in news.
A troller texted her on Instagram asking her booking rate for one night. The actress gives it back to the pervert who sent indecent messages!
Troll Asks Her For Her Booking Rate For One Night!
Sofia shared a chat by captioning it, "And he asks so politely..." - (sic). A user had asked her, "Can you kindly tell me your booking rates for 1 night?" An angry Sofia replied, "First ask your mother and then your sister... then your wife.. they will tell you the rates for one night." - (sic)
The Pervert Continues To Irk The Actress
The user didn't stop there. Sofia shared the snapshot and captioned it, "I wonder if he is fasting today his id us @abidhussain_1" - (sic). He went to say, "But they did not show their body to like you. Go to hell." - (sic)
Sofia Gives It Back To The Troller
To which she replied, "Your mom showed her body and had her legs wide open when you were born... your mind needs cleaning.. ramadan means nothing to you..."- (sic)
Users Support Sofia For Her Witty Replies
Many of them supported Sofia on Instagram for her witty replies. Here are few users' comments. One of the users (Umar.sd) wrote, "Shameless fellow give respect to ladies@sofiahayat👍👌" - (sic)
Ashish & Christyajisafe
ashish_008: This world is full of such kinda assholes, don't waste your internet on commenting for such idiots. Peace✌🏼 - (sic)
Christyajisafe: Wish to slap him so bad, bloody creeps. - (sic)
Chikateshoaib
"Shameful, disgraceful and idotic act that too in the holy month of Ramadhan....her mother would be really shameful to give birth to an asshole like him." - (sic)
Muasheetalc
"People who are Hating @sofiahayat are the one who probably do that. It's her body her choice... She is confident and loves her self hence she can show whatever she wants to. And all the people who are shut shaming her are the1 who have no respect for women." - (sic)
