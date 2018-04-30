 »   »   » Sofia Hayat Kicks Her Husband Out Of House, Calls Him A Liar & The Father Of Lies, Loses Her Baby!

‘Finally It’s Over’

She shared a series of posts on her Instagram account, "Don't keep calm cause finally its over... :) :)" "What's the point of being pretty on the outside when you're so ugly on the inside." - (sic)

‘He Is A Liar And The Father Of Lies’

Sharing a note, "There is no truth in him for he is a liar and the father of lies," Sofia wrote a lengthy message as to how her husband Vlad Stanescau lied to her.

Vlad Stanescu Isn’t An Interior Designer

She wrote, "You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces...YOU LIED...infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..." - (sic)

Sofia Says Her Husband Wanted To Steal More!

"And yet..you wanted to steal more...you wanted everything I had...I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..." - (sic)

Sofia Kicks Vlad Out Of Her House & Life!

"I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life... I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back....He who is honoured to stand by my side...will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness." - (sic)

‘The Devil Came To Me Disguised With The Face Of An Angel’

"I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me." - (sic)

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Concludes

Sofia further wrote, "There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power...LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now." - (sic)

Sofia Lost Her Baby!

According to Spotboye report, Sofia, who was pregnant, has lost her baby! She was quoted by the website as saying, "He was a devil, a con man."