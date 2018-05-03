 »   »   » Sofia Hayat Reveals How Her Husband Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch Given By Her!

Related Articles
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Raped Her, She Is Recuperating From The Loss!
- Sofia Hayat Kicks Her Husband Out Of House, Calls Him A Liar & The Father Of Lies, Loses Her Baby!
- Bigg Boss 11: Like Seriously?? Sofia Hayat Wants Akash Dadlani To WIN The Show!
- Nakuul Mehta, Anuj Sachdeva, Roopal Tyagi & Others Speak About Ban On Condom Ads During Prime Time
- #Padmavati Controversy: Karan Patel, Aly Goni & Other TV Stars Support Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film!
- TV Snippets: Dance Plus 3 & India’s Best Judwaah Winners; Sunil Grover Turns Billa Sharabi & More...
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Gets Intimate With Husband Vlad In Her New Music Video
- FAIRYTALE Wedding! Sofia Hayat Gets Married To Vlad Stanescu In A Grand Wedding Ceremony (PICS)
- Bigg Boss 10: Too Much! Sofia Hayat Makes Shocking Revelations On Salman Khan; Calls Him Biased!
- Alok Nath & Shefali Zariwala On Comedy Nights Bachao; Nun Sofia Hayat Praises Rakhi Sawant! (PICS)
- Revealed! The Reason Behind Sofia Hayat’s Shocking Transformation From A Model To Nun!
- SHOCKING! Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Is Now A Nun!
- Arshi Khan Reveals How Sabyasachi Tried To Brew Alcohol & Bigg Boss Yelled At Them!
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat grabbed headlines by announcing her separation from her husband Vlad Stanescu. She tagged him as a liar. She threw her husband out of the house and unfortunately lost her baby as well.
Sofia revealed to Spotboye as to how Vlad tried to cheat her by selling the wedding ring and Rolex watch that she purchased with her hard earned money for him. She also found missing property papers in Vlad's bag.
How Vlad Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch?
Regarding the wedding ring that she had brought for Vlad, Sofia told Spotboye, "He said he was not taking the wedding ring, but I now realise he took that too. It is worth Rs 10 Lakh. I have asked him to give the ring back."
How Sofia Came To Know That Vlad Was Trying To Sell The Ring & Watch?
Sofia claims that her husband was in touch with leading perfumer Roja Dove's team to sell the ring and a Rolex watch to any interested party. The watch and the ring were gifted by Sofia to him back during their happier days.
Vlad Was Desperate To Sell & Make Quick Fortune!
She shared Vlad and Roja's Executive Assistant, Christian Martin's chat describing a prospective buyer for the ring and watch, which was a proof that Vlad was desperate to sell and make a quick fortune on.
Sofia Found Missing Property Papers In Vlad’s Bag
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was upset as she had also found missing property papers in Vlad's bag. She was quoted by the website as saying, "Documents relating to my property went missing and I found those in his bag. He was doing this (hanky-panky) with his ex-wife, I caught their messages regarding this on his phone."
Sofia Has Forgiven Vlad!
Now, Sofia says that she has forgiven Vlad, but is not ready to accept him. She was quoted by the website as saying, "I forgive him for what he has done. My heart hurts. I am not a mean person and throwing someone out of my home is a horrible thing to do."
She Doesn’t Want Him To Return To Her!
She added, "He needs to grow-up a lot. His past karmic energy is too strong. Although I helped him heal, I guess it was not enough. Sometimes you have to set a bird free so that it can learn to fly. I cannot take that risk of having me back in my life right now. I am concentrating on my healing. I truly wish him luck and abundance and joy."
Sofia’s Instagram Post
She concluded by saying, "A part of me will always love him but I cannot be with him." Meanwhile, on Instagram, she had shared a video, in which she was seen crying (hurt). She wrote, "Break ups are hard..you gotta cry and let it go.."
‘I Do Not Hate Vlad’!
She further wrote, "It is not easy to lose a child and husband at the same time..it is ok to cry....my heart doesn't want any more pain.. I do not hate Vlad..quite the opposite but I have to let go for what he did..."
Break ups are hard..you gotta cry and let it go..it is not easy to lose a child and husband at the same time..it is ok to cry....my heart doesn't want any more pain.. I do not hate Vlad..quite the opposite but I have to let go for what he did..
A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 2, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT
Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay To Take Revenge On Anika; To Force Her To Become His Slave!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.