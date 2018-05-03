 »   »   » Sofia Hayat Reveals How Her Husband Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch Given By Her!

How Vlad Tried To Sell Wedding Ring & Rolex Watch?

Regarding the wedding ring that she had brought for Vlad, Sofia told Spotboye, "He said he was not taking the wedding ring, but I now realise he took that too. It is worth Rs 10 Lakh. I have asked him to give the ring back."

How Sofia Came To Know That Vlad Was Trying To Sell The Ring & Watch?

Sofia claims that her husband was in touch with leading perfumer Roja Dove's team to sell the ring and a Rolex watch to any interested party. The watch and the ring were gifted by Sofia to him back during their happier days.

Vlad Was Desperate To Sell & Make Quick Fortune!

She shared Vlad and Roja's Executive Assistant, Christian Martin's chat describing a prospective buyer for the ring and watch, which was a proof that Vlad was desperate to sell and make a quick fortune on.

Sofia Found Missing Property Papers In Vlad’s Bag

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was upset as she had also found missing property papers in Vlad's bag. She was quoted by the website as saying, "Documents relating to my property went missing and I found those in his bag. He was doing this (hanky-panky) with his ex-wife, I caught their messages regarding this on his phone."

Sofia Has Forgiven Vlad!

Now, Sofia says that she has forgiven Vlad, but is not ready to accept him. She was quoted by the website as saying, "I forgive him for what he has done. My heart hurts. I am not a mean person and throwing someone out of my home is a horrible thing to do."

She Doesn’t Want Him To Return To Her!

She added, "He needs to grow-up a lot. His past karmic energy is too strong. Although I helped him heal, I guess it was not enough. Sometimes you have to set a bird free so that it can learn to fly. I cannot take that risk of having me back in my life right now. I am concentrating on my healing. I truly wish him luck and abundance and joy."

Sofia’s Instagram Post

She concluded by saying, "A part of me will always love him but I cannot be with him." Meanwhile, on Instagram, she had shared a video, in which she was seen crying (hurt). She wrote, "Break ups are hard..you gotta cry and let it go.."

‘I Do Not Hate Vlad’!

She further wrote, "It is not easy to lose a child and husband at the same time..it is ok to cry....my heart doesn't want any more pain.. I do not hate Vlad..quite the opposite but I have to let go for what he did..."