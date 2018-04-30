 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Raped Her, She Is Recuperating From The Loss!

How Did Sofia Meet Vlad & How Was He As A Person?

When asked to how Sofia met Vlad and his nature, she told the entertainment portal, "He acted to be a gentleman; son of God. He faked his identity. That's the reason I think his first wife left him."

Vlad Was Raping Sofia!

"He is a demon who tried to capture heaven. He is a thief. He was raping me. He was in debt and he used me for what I am. I was warned to not marry him but unfortunately it happened and maybe it was written. But today, good won over bad again!"

Vlad Lied To Sofia That He Is An Interior Designer!

When asked as to what went wrong between them, Sofia said, "We celebrated our first wedding and I did not know my tomorrow will be like this. He lied to me that he is an interior designer. He told me that he designs palaces and what not. He is a thief actually. He is bad. And he is not made to live with a goddess."

Sofia’s Husband Took All His Money To Take Himself Out Of His Debt

When asked as to what made her accuse him of deceit and theft, she said that took all my money to take himself out of his debt. She adds that he harassed her mentally and physically. She even lost her baby. She has thrown him out of the house.

Sofia Is Recovering Her Loss

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant says that she is recovering her loss but believes that time is a great medicine. She is cheated in love for the second time. Meanwhile, she has an advice for Vlad - She asks him to be good and not to spoil other girls' lives.

Vlad’s Ex-girlfriend’s Message For Sofia

On the other hand, Sofia also shared Vlad's ex-girlfriend's message, in which she had mentioned as to how Vlad stole things from his ex-girlfriend's apartment and blocked her (see snapshot).