 »   »   » Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Raped Her, She Is Recuperating From The Loss!

Related Articles
- Did Hina Khan Just Try To Mock Shilpa Shinde By Wishing Shubhangi Atre?
- Salman Khan & Hina Khan Were Dating, Says Ex-Big Boss Contestant Om Swami Using 'Tantra Vidya'
- Hina Khan’s Drastic Transformation For The Short Film ‘Smart Phone’ Will Surprise Fans!
- Shilpa-Hina Twitter War Over Adult Clip Row: A Fan Threatens To Leak Hina’s MMS, Rocky Slams The Fan
- Ek Deewana Tha’s Shivani Surve Slams Bigg Boss Marathi Housemates; Is Glad She Rejected The Show!
- BLOOPER! Chris Gayle Danced To Sunny Leone’s ‘Laila’ Not Sapna Choudhary’s Song Like She Thought!
- Shilpa Shinde’s Adult Clip Row: Here’s What Vikas Gupta Has To Say About Hina & Shilpa’s Twitter War
- Shilpa Shinde Adult Clip Row: Shilpa’s Brother Ashutosh & Hina’s BF Rocky Get Into A War Of Words
- Vikas Gupta Is Excited About Bigg Boss 12 As The Contestants Will Be Seen Participating In Pairs!
- Shilpa Shinde Says 'Risk Everything, Regret Nothing', Hits Back At Hina & Rocky Without Taking Names
- Shilpa Shinde MMS Leak Controversy: Hina Khan & Rocky Slam Shilpa For Sharing Adult Video On Twitter
- Bigg Boss 12: Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host Salman Khan’s Reality Show?
- Sofia Hayat Kicks Her Husband Out Of House, Calls Him A Liar & The Father Of Lies, Loses Her Baby!
Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat shocked everyone by revealing that she threw her husband, Vlad Stanescu out of her house. She not only called him a liar but also a devil and con man!
In an interview to Tellychakkar, Sofia revealed as to how she met Vlad and why she threw him out of her house.
How Did Sofia Meet Vlad & How Was He As A Person?
When asked to how Sofia met Vlad and his nature, she told the entertainment portal, "He acted to be a gentleman; son of God. He faked his identity. That's the reason I think his first wife left him."
Vlad Was Raping Sofia!
"He is a demon who tried to capture heaven. He is a thief. He was raping me. He was in debt and he used me for what I am. I was warned to not marry him but unfortunately it happened and maybe it was written. But today, good won over bad again!"
Vlad Lied To Sofia That He Is An Interior Designer!
When asked as to what went wrong between them, Sofia said, "We celebrated our first wedding and I did not know my tomorrow will be like this. He lied to me that he is an interior designer. He told me that he designs palaces and what not. He is a thief actually. He is bad. And he is not made to live with a goddess."
Sofia’s Husband Took All His Money To Take Himself Out Of His Debt
When asked as to what made her accuse him of deceit and theft, she said that took all my money to take himself out of his debt. She adds that he harassed her mentally and physically. She even lost her baby. She has thrown him out of the house.
Sofia Is Recovering Her Loss
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant says that she is recovering her loss but believes that time is a great medicine. She is cheated in love for the second time. Meanwhile, she has an advice for Vlad - She asks him to be good and not to spoil other girls' lives.
Vlad’s Ex-girlfriend’s Message For Sofia
On the other hand, Sofia also shared Vlad's ex-girlfriend's message, in which she had mentioned as to how Vlad stole things from his ex-girlfriend's apartment and blocked her (see snapshot).
Baware Nain Plot Revealed! Not Drashti, But Devoleena Is The Front-runner For The Lead Role!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.