 »   »   »  Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With High-grade Cancer; TV Celebrities Wish Her A Speedy Recovery!

Sonali Bendre is one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry. Recently, the news of her being replaced by Huma Qureshi on Zee TV's show, India's Best Dramebaaz surprised fans. It was said that due to unforeseen personal circumstances the actress exit the show! Now, the actress shocked the fans and the entertainment industry by opening up on battling cancer. The actress shared a heart-warming post on Instagram. The actress revealed that as advised by doctors, she is undergoing treatment in New York.
The actress wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming."
Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With High-grade Cancer
Sonali further wrote, "A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."
The Actress Is Undergoing Treatment In New York.
"There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me." - (sic)
TV Celebs Support Sonali Fight Against Cancer
Immediately after the actress broke the news, her fans and industry friends took to social media to wish the actress a speedy recovery. Television actors too, poured in wishes.
Shakti, Karan & Mandira
Shakti Arora: Our prayers are with u... u ll come out as a winner!! - (sic)
Karan Wahi: Have a speedy recovery. - (sic)
Mandira Bedi: God Bless. Beat it, hard and fast. And be well soon... - (sic)
Sophia, Mahi & Gauhar
Sophia Choudhary: Sending you all the love, strength, prayers in the world to fight this Sonali. God speed. - (sic)
Mahi Vij: We love you prayers prayers n just prayers. - (sic)
Gauhar Khan: Sending you all the positivity n love!!!! May you heal soon!! - (sic)
Ekta, Ayushman & KVB
Ekta Kapoor: U r going to b backkk! Ur in d duaaas of many! Get well sooon. - (sic)
Ayushman Khuranna: Prayers. Love. Wishes. - (sic)
Karanvir Bohra: Our prayers and blessings are with you..... praying for a speedy and health. - (sic)
Rucha & Gautami
Rucha Hasabnis: @iamsonalibendre Sending you all lots of love, positivity and healing energy. - (sic)
Gautami Kapoor: Sonali!!! You are a fighter. Love you... our prayers and thoughts with you. - (sic)
