 »   »   » LATEST BUZZ! Sony TV Has Pulled The Plug On Kapil Sharma’s New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma was in news for his abusive tweets. The actor allegedly abused a journalist as well. Post this incident, Kapil had filed a harassment case against the journalist, his ex-managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Also, the website has filed counter-complaint against the comedian.
A lot has been written against Kapil Sharma. Because of all these controversies, Kapil Sharma remained unavailable for the shoot. It was said that the officials were frantically calling Sharma since Friday (April 6, 2018).
Kapil Sharma Didn’t Shoot For New Episodes
It has to be recalled that the channel aired the old episodes of the previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show, as there were no bank of episodes on reserve and the actor-comedian didn't shoot for the new episodes.
The Channel In A Fix!
A source was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "The channel finds itself caught in the ensuing drama and is bearing the brunt. In a major embarrassment to them, Kapil did not shoot last week. With no bank of episodes to speak of, the channel was forced to air old episodes from the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show."
Kapil Enjoys The Privilege Of Handling The Shoots Himself!
Kapil Sharma is the producer of his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, so he enjoys privilege of handling the shoots himself and informs the channel accordingly. Apparently, there is no fixed day assigned for the shoot and the schedule is decided by Kapil Sharma. The schedule depends on the celebrity guest's availability.
Channel Is Clueless!
The source further added, "Alarm bells have started ringing as it spells loss of marketing revenue. They are clueless about when Kapil will resume shooting." When the leading daily contacted the channel, the spokesperson said, "We do not want to comment on the matter at this juncture."
Sony TV Has Pulled The Plug On Kapil’s New Show!
According to The Quint report, the channel has decided to pull the plug on Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The report suggests that the decision was taken by the channel on Monday (April 9, 2018) because of Kapil's unprofessional attitude!
Channel Gave Kapil A Second Chance!
It has to be recalled that Sony TV gave a second chance to Kapil after The Kapil Sharma Show was abruptly ended because of Kapil's unprofessional behaviour. Now, it looks like the comedian has left the channel in the same spot! What will be the fate of Kapil's new show, only the comedian can say this!
