 »   »   » Sridevi’s Death: Ekta Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor SLAM Rumour Mongers Spreading FALSE News!

Ekta Kapoor Slams Rumour Mongers

Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It's destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!"

Gautami Kapoor Shut The Rumours

Gautami Kapoor wrote a note, "On Sunday morning, I wake up to the most shocking news that Bollywood star and diva Sridevi has passed away! Just a few moments later I receive a whatsapp forward stating how her various beauty enhancing treatments could have been the cause of this."

Gautami Kapoor Writes

"I write with a heavy heart asking who these people are to write such nonsense??? And what right do they have to be judgemental of anybody's life? I ask these writers have they led Sridevi's life or been in her circumstances?"

Gautami Asks People Not To Comment Ruthlessly!

"Instead of commenting so ruthlessly, they should look into their lives and their own short comings and work towards their own lines better. If you can't grieve with the family or our fraternity's grave loss, at least BE RESPECTFUL AND QUIET!!! That's the least you could do!!! Gautami Kapoor."