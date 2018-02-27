 »   »   » Sridevi Death: Hina Khan, Vivek Dahiya & Other TV Stars SLAM Media; #LetHerRestInPeace Trending!

Sensationalised Coverage For The Sake Of TRP!

Not only fans even celebrities shared a few snapshots from the media's sensational headlines like ‘Mauth Ka bathtub' and other taglines, fans and celebrities asked media to STOP speculating. Many hashtags like #LetHerRestInPeace, #SrideviDeathMystery and #NewsKiMaut are trending on Twitter.

Celebs’ Tweets: Hina Khan

Hina shared Manish Malhotra's message [he had reposted Hema Malini's tweet (in snapshot)] and wrote, "I so agree to this @ManishMalhotra sometimes just let things be people,just let things be🙏can someone once think about her family her young daughters,devastated husband😦hv a heart plz." (sic)

Vivek Dahiya & Vir Das

‏Vivek Dahiya: When will we stop sensationalizing everything? #LossOfWords. (sic)

Vir Das: Dear Indian news channels, show a little tact. Parasites. #Sridevi. (sic)

Pritam Singh & Aly Goni

Pritam Singh: These f**king News channels should be BAAAAAAAAAAAAAN sm1's loss is sm1's TRP ... (sic)

Aly Goni: Sukoon se marne bhi nahi dete log kisiko May god rest ur soul in peace Srideviji 🙏🏼 #SrideviDeathMystery. (sic)

Nikita Dutta

"Was disgusted enough to not watch the news after seeing every channel stoop down so low. Clearly your purpose of gaining trps by these hideous tactics failed." (sic)

Rupali Ganguli

"Have switched off TV and have gone off reading anything on social media...let's just mourn her by remembering her talent.... there never was and there never can be another #srideviBkapoor....media will turn her death into a circus....lets just think about her devastated daughters." (sic)

Adaa Khan

‏"I seriously cant believe how insensitive pple can get ! We lost a legend... kindly let family fans n loved ones mourn peacefully! Have respect guys 🙏🏻 she is not evn cremated and u ve made it a sensational news !!!! pls pray for the soul 🙏🏻#RIPSrideviji." (sic)

Payal Rohatgi

"Indian media and news channels remind me of TV serials fictional plot. Since day 1 of #sridevideath they have been reporting fabricated news to mass Indians for their TRP. Sad 😔" (sic)

Rahul Mahajan

"I think with funeral of #srideviji there should be mandatory funeral held for Indian media too and sadly we can't say RIP to media coz they don't even have a soul." (sic)

Karan Tacker

"So disappointing to see the media sensationalise the demise of sridevi, there's absolutely no sense of grace in reporting." (sic)

Kavita Kaushik

"Dear insipid wannabe Sherlocks kindly have some patience and show a bit of sensitivity towards the grieving tragedy struck family . Apna kaam bhi kar lo for a change , don't let all your education go waste by foolishly making presumptions jab pata Kutch hai nahi. #Sri 🙏🏼." (sic)

Ridhi Dogra

"Haven't switched on the TV to watch any news as I dont wish to participate in any way to the trps of these idiotic channels that think they cover news. And I'm so disappointed to find out on Twitter what these channels are reporting. #NewsKiMaut." (sic)

Ridhi’s Tweet

"She's a legend. A powerful creative entity all by herself. An artist so magical and original. And literally a gift to all her audience. I humbly request all of you who love her to turn that damn tv off. Say a prayer for her and if u want to still Watch.. Watch her performances." (sic)

Archana Vijaya

"Sensationalism is a result of the need for human beings to watch others being torn to shreds, and deriving pleasure ! No rest in peace here !" "Goodbye humanity !!!!!!!!! #shameful." (sic)

Renuka Shahane

‏"Dear News Channels, please allow Srideviji's soul to rest in peace. Please allow her family, friends & fans to grieve in peace. Imagine if it was your family member! Would you like a dissection like this about your loved one?Please have a modicum of respect for one who has passed." (sic)

Gaurav Kapur

"The untimely passing of our legend has deeply saddened me. But what's saddened me more is the lack of grace so many have shown at this moment. Shame on them." (sic)

Vikas Kalantri

"Atrocious is how #newschannels are sensationalising #srideviji ‘s death. Titles like ‘Chandni ki Safed bidaai' and ‘aakhri 30mins ka rahasya'. Come on guys grow up. Hate the way even a death is sensationalised. Have some sensitivity please 🙏🏻🙏🏻." (sic)