 »   »   » Sridevi's Death: Kavita Kaushik Slams RGV For His Love Letter; Says ‘She Did Not Want This!'

Truth Of Sridevi By RGV

In the letter, he had made a few controversial statements, which he describes as ‘behind the scenes truth of the late Super Star'. He feels that his fans should know what the actress was going through.

RGV's Love Letter To Sridevi Fans

Sharing the letter, RGV wrote, "It's not my intention to hurt or offend anyone but I truly believe her fans deserve to know the ‘Behind the scenes truth of the late Super Star' ..This is My Love Letter To SRIDEVI's Fans."

Sridevi's Life

In the letter, he says, "Sridevi's life is a classic case of how a celebrity's persons actual life is completely different from how the rest of the outside world perceives it."

RGV Writes In His Open Letter

"I saw with my own eyes how her life was like a bird in the sky till her father's death and then became like a bird in a cage due to her overprotective mother."

Boney Kapoor's Mother Had Punched Sridevi!

He also reveals that Boney Kapoor's mother had punched Sridevi in the stomach in a five star hotel, for what she did to Boney's first wife Mona!

Mixed Reaction For RGV's Open Letter

While a few fans praised him, many of them felt it was wrong (now that she is not there to defend herself) to share the intricate moments from the life of the legendary actress!

Kavita Kaushik Slams RGV

Television actress Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter to slam him for the letter. She wrote, "Bohot galat kar rahe hain aap! she is not here to defend herself or shut you up from revealing details of her personal life which you admit she guarded more than her life !"

'She Did Not Want This!! Don’t Do This!'

The actress further wrote, "Why will you open the pages of her life's book for everyone to read? She did not want this!! Don't do this!"