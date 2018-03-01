 »   »   » Sridevi’s Farewell! TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Messages; Vikas Gupta Dedicates His Award To Sridevi!

Kushal Tandon

"End of an era...what a beautiful edieu! Love is all we need ....We show love to people when they are gone ! Rip more power to family 🙏" - (sic)

Payal Rohatgi

"Got to touch #Sridevi's ji feet and pay my last respects to this legendary Indian actress. I somehow got closure to the news of her untimely death. God bless the grieving family 🙏" - (sic)

Dhinchak Pooja

Sharing a video of the Sridevi's farewell, Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote, "We will miss you mam 😢🌹." - (sic)

Shoaib & Dipika

Shoaib and Dipika, who recently got married, took to social media to pay tribute to Sridevi. Shoaib wrote, "U will be missed .... rip srideviji 🙏🙏,"while the actress wrote, "RIP Srideviji... may your soul rest in peace 😔." - (sic)

Rohit Roy

"Still in disbelief 😢 don't know how her immediate family must be dealing with this loss.. my heart goes out to those little girls and Boney saab.. #sridevi ji RIP 🙏" - (sic)

Sophie Choudhary

"Ye Lamhe, Ye Pal Hum Barso Yaad Karenge,Ye Mausam Chale Gaye Tho Hum Fariyaad Karenge... 💔💔💔What an incredibly sad day it has been. From the first time I saw you on screen to the first time I met you in real, you mesmerised me.." - (sic)

"You lit up the screen with every expression but without you even realising it, you lit up every room you entered. Those eyes, that smile, your grace & your dignity will never be forgotten. Rest in peace beautiful #Sridevi .. Thank you for the magic, thank you for the memories..❤️🙏🏼" - (sic)

Munmun Dutta

‏"Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. I haven't been able to wrap my head around it yet (thus have been unable to post any pictures ) but saw her final journey and couldn't hold back my tears. There's never gonna be another talent like her . A fan FOREVER . #SrideviFinalJourney #RIPSridevi." - (sic)

Jayati Bhatia

"I am in complete denial....it cannot be true...The one who lit up the screen...Versatile..Dancer par excellence...Mercurial expressions...An ACTOR in real sense...because from far what one understood was that her real n reel life were so different...Introvert n yet soooo Exuberant on sceen..." - (sic)

"My absolute Favorite...when I got 'Hawa Hawaii' as my opening dance for #Jhalakdikhlaja season 5...my happiness knew no bounds...in my heart it was my silent tribute to the one & only #Sridevi....there has never been & will never be another..U ll live Forever in my heart ,mind & conciousness...only one regret...We will miss out on some Fantastic Films n Characters you would have given life to...#theladywiththemidastouch." - (sic)

Ragini Khanna

"I was honoured to share screen space 🙏🏼 #sridevi ji #forever #immortal #artist #rip Maam 🙏🏼 #jhalakdikhlajaa #memories #memoriesforever #legend 🙏🏼." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, who won an award, dedicated the same to the late actress, Sridevi. Sharing a picture, Vikas wrote, "When you are recognised and celebrated on the same platform as #PriyaDutt @rohanbopanna0403 @kunalkkapoor @terence_here and so many more ." - (sic)

Vikas Dedicates The Award To Sridevi

"Feeling is #Gratitude and the fact that I must be doing something right 😊 This one is dedicated to @sridevi.kapoor . Maam you have always inspired me and I will always cherish conversations with you #RIP. Styled by @chandnikdoshi suited by @bharat_reshma 😊" - (sic)