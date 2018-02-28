 »   »   » This UNSEEN ‘Super Cool’ LAST Commercial Of Sridevi Is Going Viral On Internet!

Sridevi’s Last Ad

The video is of Ching's Secrets (Ching's Snacky Oats), which is apparently Sridevi's last commercial. According to report, the advertisement was to be aired on February 26, this year (2018).

Sridevi’s Super Cool Ad!

In the video, Sridevi is seen as a super cool mom and multitasking - doing all sort of household chores, rapping, cycling, dancing, performing stunts and what not!

The Actress Raps!

In the video, at the beginning Sridevi's on-screen kids will be seen calling their mom, ‘achi-sachi' and ‘boli-bali'. At this point, Sridevi is seen rapping and telling her kids that she doesn't like emotional drama.

Sridevi Is A Super Cool Mom & Buddy For Her Kids!

She is seen showing off her ‘super cool' side to her kids. She calls herself her kids' buddy. The kids then agree that she is indeed their super cool mom!

Other Commercials

This indeed is ‘super cool' ad and we hope it releases soon on television! Apart from Ching's Secret, Sridevi was seen in other commercials like Vanish, Tanishq, Lux and Dabar Amla.