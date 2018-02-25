 »   »   » On Late Actress Sridevi’s Last Tweet: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Says ‘We Weren’t Ready For This'!

Shraddha Arya Perform At AAJS Vedika & Gautam’s wedding

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta on Kundali Bhagya and was invited for Vedika and Gautam's wedding on the show, Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se show.

Shraddha Arya Pays Tribute To Sridevi

On the occasion of Aapke Aa Jane Se Shaadi Special, Shraddha Arya was seen paying tribute to Sridevi by performing to the legendary actress' popular song, ‘Main sasural nahin jaoongi' from the film Chandni.

Shraddha Arya Dances For Sridevi’s Song

Sharing a picture, Shraddha wrote, "Ja rahi Hun mai Vedika aur Gautam ki shaadi me. Watch my dance performance in AapKeAaJaaneSe, aaj shaam 8 baje, @ZeeTV #AKAJSShaadiSpecial."

Sridevi’s Last Tweet

The late actress, Sridevi had retweeted a fan's post (which apparently was Sridevi's last tweet) that shared Shraddha's tribute for Sridevi. Well, the Bollywood actress must have been really impressed with Shraddha's performance that she had retweeted the video.

‘We Weren’t Ready For This!’

Shraddha Arya too, shared the snapshot of the late actress, Sridevi's tweet and wrote, "We weren't ready for this! I wasn't ready for this... wouldn't ever be! #foreverindebted."

Shraddha Offer Condolence On Sridevi’s Sudden Death

Sharing Sridevi's picture, Shraddha further wrote, "Thank You ma'am for the numerous ways in which you blessed my childhood, influenced my career path and inspired me to constantly better myself. Loss irreplaceable!#herlasttweet 💔"