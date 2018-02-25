 »   »   » On Late Actress Sridevi’s Last Tweet: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Says ‘We Weren’t Ready For This'!

The legendary actress, Sridevi's passed away on Saturday (February 24) night after a massive cardiac arrest. The actress' death has shocked and saddened the entire entertainment industry. Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the actress.
As we went through the late actress' Twitter account, we came across her last tweet, which was a tribute video.
Shraddha Arya Perform At AAJS Vedika & Gautam’s wedding
Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta on Kundali Bhagya and was invited for Vedika and Gautam's wedding on the show, Zee TV's Aapke Aa Jane Se show.
Shraddha Arya Pays Tribute To Sridevi
On the occasion of Aapke Aa Jane Se Shaadi Special, Shraddha Arya was seen paying tribute to Sridevi by performing to the legendary actress' popular song, ‘Main sasural nahin jaoongi' from the film Chandni.
Shraddha Arya Dances For Sridevi’s Song
Sharing a picture, Shraddha wrote, "Ja rahi Hun mai Vedika aur Gautam ki shaadi me. Watch my dance performance in AapKeAaJaaneSe, aaj shaam 8 baje, @ZeeTV #AKAJSShaadiSpecial."
Sridevi’s Last Tweet
The late actress, Sridevi had retweeted a fan's post (which apparently was Sridevi's last tweet) that shared Shraddha's tribute for Sridevi. Well, the Bollywood actress must have been really impressed with Shraddha's performance that she had retweeted the video.
‘We Weren’t Ready For This!’
Shraddha Arya too, shared the snapshot of the late actress, Sridevi's tweet and wrote, "We weren't ready for this! I wasn't ready for this... wouldn't ever be! #foreverindebted."
Shraddha Offer Condolence On Sridevi’s Sudden Death
Sharing Sridevi's picture, Shraddha further wrote, "Thank You ma'am for the numerous ways in which you blessed my childhood, influenced my career path and inspired me to constantly better myself. Loss irreplaceable!#herlasttweet 💔"
