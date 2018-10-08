India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Fans Are Extremely Happy As Their Favourites ShivIka & KaIra Won BIG!

Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Fans Are Extremely Happy As Their Favourites ShivIka & KaIra Won BIG!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The most-popular television awards ceremony, Star Parivaar Awards 2018 was held on October 6, 2018, at SVP Stadium, in Mumbai. The show was hosted by Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Karishma Tanna. Many popular celebrities like Hina Khan, Nakuul-Surbhi, Mohsin-Shivangi, Karishma Tanna and others set the stage on fire. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes from Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Krishna Mukherjee, Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee.

    As we revealed at the awards ceremony, Ishqbaaz and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors won maximum awards. Their fans took to social media to express their happiness as their favourite actors from their favourite shows bagged awards.

    Ishqbaaz Fans’ Comments: @Shivika_ka_Pool

    "@SurbhiChandna the way you thanked your fans in your speech😭😭u have my whole heart.. I noticed u were quite emotional while giving speech.u deserve everything 😊😊 #ishqbaaaz." - (sic)

    @BeenishMuffin

    "@SurbhiChandna WON DIGITAL SADASYA FEMALE. CONGRATULATIONS STARGIRL ❤💫 I'M THE HAPPIEST RIGHT NOW SUPER PROUD OF YOU. ❤❤❤😭😭😭😭 #Ishqbaaaz #SPA2018." - (sic)

    Hrithika

    "Miss Singh, Look at this 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 They have made #Ishqbaaaz a brand among audience & fans. People look up to IB as Nakuul & Surbhi Show. Not your OmRu or Gauri Bhavya, Rikara, Ruvya. 😏😏😏" - (sic)

    Radhika

    "Fangirling has never been a paid job,rather voluntary. The glittering Happy proud faces smiling their jaws out that they are flattering rn is all a fan ever demands for each single vote, every appreciation post! Kudos to every single voter. We made it! We just did!🙏 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)

    YRKKH Fans’ Comments: Tina

    "Kaira got best jodi award 😭😍❤omg i can't control my happiness yipi 💃 @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 dher dher sari mubaraka aap dono ko.Only kaira was entitled to best jodi award and finally they got it bcz kaira jaise koi ni h &So happy for you gys ❤ #yrkkh #Spa2018 #kaira." - (sic)

    @khoyicreator

    "Their talent, humility, success, kindness, positivity and even just general existence, is a constant and important reminder of all the little joys of the world. Congratulations you two! @shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin We couldn't be any prouder. #YRKKH #SPA2018." - (sic)

    @ashi0920

    "I read huge no of non-fd tweets saying #kaira deserved the max awards bcos mohsin nd shivangi seems so down to earth nd amazing personalities n they work really hard..now this is something to be really proud of..these two ppl here hv earned evry bit of it😭😍❤ #yrkkh #SPA2018." - (sic)

    CHANDRIMA

    "Together is our favorite place to be.. they came they conquerd.... The royal couple ...Congratulation @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 for big win at #SPA2018 #kaira #yrkkh #shivin." - (sic)

    Also, the fans were happy to watch Shivangi and Hina Khan hug, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

    Kapil Sharma Says His Pictures In Which He Was Seen Unhealthy Were Edited!

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue