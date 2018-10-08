 »   »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Fans Are Extremely Happy As Their Favourites ShivIka & KaIra Won BIG!

Related Articles
- Star Parivaar Awards 2018 Winners List: Nakuul-Surbhi & Shivangi-Mohsin Bag Maximum Awards!
-
- Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Komolika To Be Revealed; Hina Khan Rehearses, Looks Stunning In Gold!
- Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!
- Ishqbaaz Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Look Stunning As They Rehearse For Star Parivaar Awards 2018
- Star Parivaar Awards: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Thank Kaira Fans & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team!
- Barun Sobti Announces Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 At Star Parivaar Awards! (PICS)
The most-popular television awards ceremony, Star Parivaar Awards 2018 was held on October 6, 2018, at SVP Stadium, in Mumbai. The show was hosted by Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Karishma Tanna. Many popular celebrities like Hina Khan, Nakuul-Surbhi, Mohsin-Shivangi, Karishma Tanna and others set the stage on fire. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes from Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Krishna Mukherjee, Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee.
As we revealed at the awards ceremony, Ishqbaaz and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors won maximum awards. Their fans took to social media to express their happiness as their favourite actors from their favourite shows bagged awards.
Ishqbaaz Fans’ Comments: @Shivika_ka_Pool
"@SurbhiChandna the way you thanked your fans in your speech😭😭u have my whole heart.. I noticed u were quite emotional while giving speech.u deserve everything 😊😊 #ishqbaaaz." - (sic)
@BeenishMuffin
"@SurbhiChandna WON DIGITAL SADASYA FEMALE. CONGRATULATIONS STARGIRL ❤💫 I'M THE HAPPIEST RIGHT NOW SUPER PROUD OF YOU. ❤❤❤😭😭😭😭 #Ishqbaaaz #SPA2018." - (sic)
Hrithika
"Miss Singh, Look at this 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 They have made #Ishqbaaaz a brand among audience & fans. People look up to IB as Nakuul & Surbhi Show. Not your OmRu or Gauri Bhavya, Rikara, Ruvya. 😏😏😏" - (sic)
Radhika
"Fangirling has never been a paid job,rather voluntary. The glittering Happy proud faces smiling their jaws out that they are flattering rn is all a fan ever demands for each single vote, every appreciation post! Kudos to every single voter. We made it! We just did!🙏 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)
YRKKH Fans’ Comments: Tina
"Kaira got best jodi award 😭😍❤omg i can't control my happiness yipi 💃 @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 dher dher sari mubaraka aap dono ko.Only kaira was entitled to best jodi award and finally they got it bcz kaira jaise koi ni h &So happy for you gys ❤ #yrkkh #Spa2018 #kaira." - (sic)
@khoyicreator
"Their talent, humility, success, kindness, positivity and even just general existence, is a constant and important reminder of all the little joys of the world. Congratulations you two! @shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin We couldn't be any prouder. #YRKKH #SPA2018." - (sic)
@ashi0920
"I read huge no of non-fd tweets saying #kaira deserved the max awards bcos mohsin nd shivangi seems so down to earth nd amazing personalities n they work really hard..now this is something to be really proud of..these two ppl here hv earned evry bit of it😭😍❤ #yrkkh #SPA2018." - (sic)
CHANDRIMA
"Together is our favorite place to be.. they came they conquerd.... The royal couple ...Congratulation @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 for big win at #SPA2018 #kaira #yrkkh #shivin." - (sic)
Also, the fans were happy to watch Shivangi and Hina Khan hug, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
Kapil Sharma Says His Pictures In Which He Was Seen Unhealthy Were Edited!