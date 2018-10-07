English
 Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!

Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!

    The most-awaited Star Parivaar Awards 2018 was held yesterday (October 6, 2018), in Mumbai. Like every year, this year too the who's who from the television industry graced the function. The actors dazzled the red carpet and left no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. Many popular celebrities Nakuul-Surbhi, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karisham Tanna and others performed at the event.

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's new jodi Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta with his real wife Jankee, Mandana Karimi, Zain Imam, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya, Krishna Mukherjee, Avantika Hundal, Shakti and Mukhi Mohan were a few celebrities who graced the show. Here are a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look!

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a golden coloured gown. She shared a few pictures from the event on her Insta story. Apparently, the actress also performed at the event for 'Dilbar' song.

    Mandana Karimi

    Mandana Karimi, who was recently seen on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, looked stunning in a royal blue gown. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her social media.

    Mohsin & Shivangi

    The popular jodi of television Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai walked the red carpet together. While Shivangi looked stunningly beautiful in a red gown, Mohsin looked dapper in a blue suit.

    Parth-Erica

    The new jodi of Star Parivaar, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes - Anurag and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay looked adorable together. The duo complemented each other with an grey coloured outfits.

    Nakuul-Jankee

    Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul walked the red carpet with his wife Jankee. Nakuul looked handsome in a black suit, while his wife looked beautiful in a blue sari. Nakuul also performed at the event with his Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna.

    Surbhi

    Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna slayed the red carpet in a white attire. The actress performed at the event.

    Divyanka-Vivek

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi was accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya and his sister. Divyanka looked stunning in a violet dress, while Vivek looked dapper in a white and red suit.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

    (Images Source: Twitter)

