 »   »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a golden coloured gown. She shared a few pictures from the event on her Insta story. Apparently, the actress also performed at the event for 'Dilbar' song.

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi, who was recently seen on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, looked stunning in a royal blue gown. The actress shared a few pictures from the event on her social media.

Mohsin & Shivangi

The popular jodi of television Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai walked the red carpet together. While Shivangi looked stunningly beautiful in a red gown, Mohsin looked dapper in a blue suit.

Parth-Erica

The new jodi of Star Parivaar, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes - Anurag and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay looked adorable together. The duo complemented each other with an grey coloured outfits.

Nakuul-Jankee

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul walked the red carpet with his wife Jankee. Nakuul looked handsome in a black suit, while his wife looked beautiful in a blue sari. Nakuul also performed at the event with his Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna slayed the red carpet in a white attire. The actress performed at the event.

Divyanka-Vivek

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi was accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya and his sister. Divyanka looked stunning in a violet dress, while Vivek looked dapper in a white and red suit.