 »   »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018 Winners List: Nakuul-Surbhi & Shivangi-Mohsin Bag Maximum Awards!

Related Articles
- Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Komolika To Be Revealed; Hina Khan Rehearses, Looks Stunning In Gold!
-
- Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!
- Ishqbaaz Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Look Stunning As They Rehearse For Star Parivaar Awards 2018
- Star Parivaar Awards: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Thank Kaira Fans & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team!
- Barun Sobti Announces Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 At Star Parivaar Awards! (PICS)
- Star Parivaar Awards: Shivangi-Mohsin, Nakuul-Surbhi, Divyanka-Drashti & Others Rock The Dance Floor
he popular award ceremony Star Parivaar Awards 2018 was held yesterday (October 6, 2018), at NSCI, SVP Stadium, in Worli (Mumbai). It was a starry night with the who's who's who from the television industry graced the function. If we are to go by the social media pictures, the event was hosted by Mohsin Khan. Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandana, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karisham Tanna, Monalisa, Niyati Fatanani and others stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances.
We must say that it was a glittering magical evening. Coming to the most interesting part of the awards ceremony - the winners' list - Ishqbaaz's Nakuul-Surbhi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin-Shivangi bagged maximum awards. Check out pictures and the winners' list!
Nakuul With Awards
Nakuul shared a picture with the awards and wrote, When the Mrs takes advantage of a drowsy 'you' to take a groupfie with three other ladies & they all get along just fine. I guess it's her way of saying, 'We Won'! #Ishqbaaaz #StarParivaarAwards2018 #Circa2017." - (sic)
Surbhi Bags SPA 2018 Awards
on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Thankyou for an EXTRAORDINARY Night @starplus." - (sic). In a video, she was seen arranging the awards. She captioned the video as ‘SAVAGE'!
The Best Digital Jodi Award – Nakuul & Surbhi
Apart from Best Digital Jodi, Nakuul bagged Favourite Sadasya (Male) award, while Surbhi bagged three more awards - Favourite Digital Sadasya (Female), Fav Stylish Sadasya & Lux #HeForShe Awards.
Shivangi & Mohsin Bag Awards
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Jodi award. Apart from that Shivangi won Best Patni Award, while Mohsin bagged Best Pati and Best Beta awards. (Image Source: Twitter)
Mohit Malik
Mohit Malik who plays the role of Sikandar Singh Gill on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was seen posing with the awards and along with his wife Aditi Shirwakar.
Star Parivaar Awards 2018 Winners List
• Best Jodi: Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan (Naira & Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
• Best Patni: Shivangi (Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
• Best Pati: Mohsin (Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
• Favourite Beti: Krishna & Kullfi (Krishna Chali London & Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)
• Favourite Pita: Mohit Malik (Sikandar from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)
• Favourite Maa: Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)
• Best Digital Jodi: Nakuul & Surbhi (Shivaay & Anika from Ishqbaaz)
• Favourite Digital Sadasya (Female): Surbhi Chandna (Anika from Ishqbaaz)
• Lux #HeForShe Awards: Surbhi Chandna (Anika from Ishqbaaz)
• Favourite Digital Sadasya (Male): Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay from Ishqbaaz)
• Mohit Malik bagged two awards & Karishma Tanna too won an award at the ceremony
Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Hina, Divyanka-Vivek, Mohsin-Shivangi & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet!