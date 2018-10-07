 »   »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018 Winners List: Nakuul-Surbhi & Shivangi-Mohsin Bag Maximum Awards!

Nakuul With Awards

Nakuul shared a picture with the awards and wrote, When the Mrs takes advantage of a drowsy 'you' to take a groupfie with three other ladies & they all get along just fine. I guess it's her way of saying, 'We Won'! #Ishqbaaaz #StarParivaarAwards2018 #Circa2017." - (sic)

Surbhi Bags SPA 2018 Awards

on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Thankyou for an EXTRAORDINARY Night @starplus." - (sic). In a video, she was seen arranging the awards. She captioned the video as ‘SAVAGE'!

The Best Digital Jodi Award – Nakuul & Surbhi

Apart from Best Digital Jodi, Nakuul bagged Favourite Sadasya (Male) award, while Surbhi bagged three more awards - Favourite Digital Sadasya (Female), Fav Stylish Sadasya & Lux #HeForShe Awards.

Shivangi & Mohsin Bag Awards

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Jodi award. Apart from that Shivangi won Best Patni Award, while Mohsin bagged Best Pati and Best Beta awards. (Image Source: Twitter)

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik who plays the role of Sikandar Singh Gill on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was seen posing with the awards and along with his wife Aditi Shirwakar.