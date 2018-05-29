 »   »   »  Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows

Star Plus Revamped

The video featured Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt. The new signature tune for channel is composed by the Oscar winner AR Rahman. The song has been composed by Ram Sampath and written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Chandni RMW.

Alia Bhatt Is The Face Of The Brand Campaign

In the song/video, Alia Bhatt is seen stepping into the world of the revamped channel and interacting with a variety of shows and characters. She takes the viewers along as she witnesses the new stories.

Alia’s Association With The Channel

Regarding her association with the channel, Alia Bhatt was quoted by IANS as saying, "What convinced me to associate with the channel is the similarity the brand and I share. We both give a lot of importance to our families, friends and relationships and understand their importance."

AR Rahman Talks About Signature Tune

Rahman, who composed the signature tune, said, "While composing the sound identity, I kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive and which gives a sense of warmth. The tone had to be young, uplifting and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters showcased on the channel."

‘New World Of Entertainment For Today’s Young And Aspirational India’

Star India Managing Director, Sanjay Gupta said, "We are once again creating a new world of entertainment for today's young and aspirational India - offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society."

Star Plus’ To Launch New Shows: Sabse Smart Kaun

Star Plus has an interesting line-up of shows in the upcoming days. The first on the lot is Sabse Smart Kaun, which is a game show hosted by Ravi Dubey. Recently, the actor was in news as he was seen in Ranveer Singh's Khilji avatar. The show will premiere from June 2, 2018, during 6.30 pm on weekdays. This will be competition for Sony TV's game show, Dus Ka Dum, which is hosted by Salman Khan!

Qayamat Ki Raat

Ekta Kapoor's Qayamat Ki Raat, a supernatural show, features Vivek Dahiya, Karishma Tanna and Dipika Kakar. Recently, the trailer of the show was released by the makers. The promo which features Vivek and Karishma will send shivers down your spine! This seems to be a competition for Colors' show Naagin 3, which is also Ekta's show.

Dil Hai Hindustani

The singing reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani is back with new season. The show is judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam. The promo of the show has been premiered on the channel already.