English
 »   »   »  Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows

Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    We had recently revealed that Star Plus is all set for a major revamp. The channel recently shut down popular show, Naamkaran. The show was replaced by Krishna Chali London. We also saw Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's timing given to the new show, Mariam Khan Reporting Live.

    Recently, the new look (logo and tag line - Rishta Wahi Baat Nayi) of the channel was revealed. The channel has roped in Alia Bhatt, as the face of the brand campaign.

    Star Plus Revamped

    The video featured Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt. The new signature tune for channel is composed by the Oscar winner AR Rahman. The song has been composed by Ram Sampath and written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Chandni RMW.

    Alia Bhatt Is The Face Of The Brand Campaign

    In the song/video, Alia Bhatt is seen stepping into the world of the revamped channel and interacting with a variety of shows and characters. She takes the viewers along as she witnesses the new stories.

    Alia’s Association With The Channel

    Regarding her association with the channel, Alia Bhatt was quoted by IANS as saying, "What convinced me to associate with the channel is the similarity the brand and I share. We both give a lot of importance to our families, friends and relationships and understand their importance."

    AR Rahman Talks About Signature Tune

    Rahman, who composed the signature tune, said, "While composing the sound identity, I kept in mind the need to create something memorable, inventive and which gives a sense of warmth. The tone had to be young, uplifting and joyous while capturing the beautiful journeys of the variety of characters showcased on the channel."

    ‘New World Of Entertainment For Today’s Young And Aspirational India’

    Star India Managing Director, Sanjay Gupta said, "We are once again creating a new world of entertainment for today's young and aspirational India - offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society."

    Star Plus’ To Launch New Shows: Sabse Smart Kaun

    Star Plus has an interesting line-up of shows in the upcoming days. The first on the lot is Sabse Smart Kaun, which is a game show hosted by Ravi Dubey. Recently, the actor was in news as he was seen in Ranveer Singh's Khilji avatar. The show will premiere from June 2, 2018, during 6.30 pm on weekdays. This will be competition for Sony TV's game show, Dus Ka Dum, which is hosted by Salman Khan!

    Qayamat Ki Raat

    Ekta Kapoor's Qayamat Ki Raat, a supernatural show, features Vivek Dahiya, Karishma Tanna and Dipika Kakar. Recently, the trailer of the show was released by the makers. The promo which features Vivek and Karishma will send shivers down your spine! This seems to be a competition for Colors' show Naagin 3, which is also Ekta's show.

    Dil Hai Hindustani

    The singing reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani is back with new season. The show is judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam. The promo of the show has been premiered on the channel already.

    (With IANS Inputs)

    Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue