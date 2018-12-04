 »   »   »  Sudha Chandran Mourns The Deaths Of Naagin Make-up Artist & A Dancer!

Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Sudha Chandran mourns the deaths of her make-up man Pravin Yadav, who worked with her closely in Naagin 1 and 2, and a dancer, Tanuja, who lost their lives in road accidents. According to reports, Pravin was travelling to Benaras, his relative's place, when the accident took place. He succumbed to injuries on December 2. On the other hand, not much is known about Tanuja's death. But according to Sudha's Instagram message, Tanuja was a fantastic dancer, with whom she had also performed.

The actress shared a picture snapped with the make-up man, Pravin Yadav, who died in the accident. She wrote, "Om shanti pravin... wil miss u terribly.. return if possible... pl come back... lost my makeup man of naagin 1nd 2 pravin.... in a road accident." - (sic)

A few hours ago, the actress shared a picture of the dancer, who also died in a road accident. She wrote, "Om shanti tanuja. u were too young to leave tis world... fantastic dancer nd a great human being whom we lost last nyte due to a road accident... she performed with me too...." - (sic)

Mouni Roy commented on Sudha's post, "May her soul rest in peace." - (sic). Pankaj Bhatia wrote, "OMG ... First it was ur makeup guy and now dis... People need to take road safety on top priority..."- (sic). Adaa Khan commented, "RIP Praveen." - (sic)

