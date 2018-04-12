 »   »   » Sugandha Mishra Says Kapil’s Current Choices Have Led His Downfall; Preeti Knew How To Handle Him!

Kapil Was Helpful & Caring

Regarding Kapil, Sugandha told TOI, "I know him for the past 12 years since he was my senior in college. People used to ask me about Kapil and I used to proudly say that Kapil was still the same, helpful and caring about everybody."

Kapil Deserves All Success & Love

She further added, "It was such a wonderful sight to see Kapil bhaiya's growth from the scratch. God has gifted him with talent and he deserves all the success and love."

“But This Is Not The Kapil I Knew”

"But this is not the Kapil I knew. He was the one who got me to Mumbai and helped me seek permission from my family to have a career in this stream."

The Choices Kapil Made Currently Has Led To His Downfall!

She adds that his current choices have led his downfall, "But the choices he has made currently has led to his downfall. When we were a team, he was all fine but the current choices have somewhere led to all this. Probably the sudden stardom and success that he has got, had made him lose control on himself especially with the current team."

Sugandha Says They Started Noticing Change In Kapil During Firangi

"When we all were together, we never felt that he was going towards a negative side. In fact we all, including him, were extremely positive. But this began from the time of his movie Firangi. I guess that was when we started noticing a certain change in him."

Kapil Is Like A Kid!

"His new bunch wanted to separate us and probably change the team as well. But our team was strong enough and they knew how to handle Kapil especially Preeti Simoes. Kapil is like a kid and she literally has caressed him like a child by bribing him into doing things."

Preeti Knew How To Handle Kapil Like No One Else!

"Preeti knew how to handle Kapil like no one else. Knowing him, we know that he easily gets carried away and influenced. I really feel that more than guidance, it is important for him to have the right people around you when you are successful."

Preeti Has Gone Out Of Her Way & Cared For Kapil!

"Preeti has gone out of her way and cared for Kapil. She used to make sure that things were well disciplined and organised in Kapil's life. Now there is no-one to take the responsibility."

Old Team Wants To Come Back To Kapil!

"You know our old team wants to come back to Kapil. Sunil Grover, Preeti, Ali Asgar and I have spoken about this a lot of times. But then Kapil once agrees and then disagrees. So, we aren't able to help him out or forcefully enter into his life."

Sugandha Is Concerned About His Health Now

"I really don't know what is the issue that's stopping him. I am just concerned about his health right now. I want his family to help him as soon as possible."

“Couldn’t Talk To Kapil Post Twitter Fiasco”

"I really haven't got a chance to talk to Kapil bhaiya post the Twitter fiasco not because I haven't tried but because I am unable to get through due to his new team probably. We aren't able to get through Kapil as his numbers are being handled by his new team."

“It Has Become Very Difficult To Get Through Kapil”

"I wouldn't mind going to his office to meet him but I don't know how would we be dealt with or treated. It has become very difficult to get through Kapil. He is not like that at all. He has always been very good. It's just that he needs a little help for his mental stability."

Sugandha Tried To Get In Touch With Kapil’s Mother But In Vain!

"His family needs to understand that Kapil is unwell and needs the right guidance and people around him. I tried to get in touch with his mother but in vain. All the contact numbers have been either changed or managed by his new team."