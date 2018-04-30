 »   »   » Sumeet Vyas Clarifies About His Current Relationship Status, Ekta Kaul Declares Her Love For Sumeet!

Related Articles
Recently, there were reports that Mere Angne Mein actress, Ekta Kaul and web-series, Permanent Roommates, actor Sumeet Vyas are dating since some time now and are all set to tie the knot. It was said that their families have already accepted the couple.
The couple might exchange vows this September (2018). It was said that Ekta and Sumeet were engaged as well. But Sumeet has clarified the rumours. Although he confirms that he is dating Ekta, he says the rumours of an engagement are false.
Sumeet Vyas Clarifies His Relationship Status
In a statement, Sumeet Vyas has opened up about his separation from his ex-wife and clears the air about his current relationship status.
Sumeet & Ekta’s Engagement Rumours Are False
The statement read, "I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement to actress, Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship."
Ekta & Sumeet Are Busy With Their Careers
"As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step. I would request the media to not speculate and spread false news regarding the same."
Sumeet Opens Up About His Separation From His Ex-Wife
"There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere Di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect."
Ekta & Sumeet
On the other hand, Ekta Kaul had told an entertainment portal that although she is getting married in September, the guy is not Sumeet. But, the actor's statement says that they want to ‘spend more time together before taking the next step'. Quite confusing statements!
Ekta Declares Her Love For Sumeet
Meanwhile, the actress has finally declared her love for Sumeet. She shared a couple of pictures snapped with Sumeet and wrote, "And into his arms I go to lose my mind and find my soul.. @sumeetvyas sometimes there's only one thing to say. P.S. I love you. 💞💞😘😘"
The Actor’s Previous Relationships
Sumeet was married to actress Shivani Tanksale for a long time, but their marriage hit the rough patch. On the other hand, Ekta was supposed to marry her Rab Se Sohna Isshq co-star, Kanan Malhotra. But the duo broke their engagement as things didn't work out between them.
