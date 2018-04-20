English
Sunil Grover Bags Bollywood Biggie, To Play Salman Khan's Friend In The Film Bharat!

Posted By:
Sunil Grover has entertained the viewers on small screens with comedy shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Post mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma, he quit TKSS and started doing LIVE shows.

Currently, the comedian-actor is seen in a web series that is cricket comedy Dhan Dhana Dhan as Professor LBW. The show is co-produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes under their banner LilFroddo, Frames Productions and Grey Matter Entertainment, and stars Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon. Shilpa and Sunil's jodi is liked by the viewers.

Sunil Grover To Be Part Of Salman Khan’s Film Bharat

According to the latest report, the actor-comedian has bagged a Bollywood biggie! The comedian will be part of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Bharat, which is Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film.

Sunil Grover To Play Salman’s Friend In The Film!

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan's friend in Bharat. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film."

Sunil Grover & Salman Khan

It has to be recalled that Salman was seen promoting his film Tubelight on Sunil's special comedy show, Super Night with Tubelight. The ace comedian has already worked in several Bollywood films in the past.

Sunil Grover’s Films

He was part of Bollywood films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha as a barber, Ghajini as Sampat, The Legend of Bhagat Singh as Jaidev Kapur, and recently, he played the protagonist in Coffee With D.

The Actor’s Upcoming Film

But the film (Coffee With D) bombed at the box office. Sunil will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Chhuriyaan in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Raaz, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan.

Sunil & Kapil

Sunil Grover came into the limelight for his portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil. He gained immense popularity for playing the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. But post Kapil and Sunil's mid-air fight, Sunil quit the show.

Will We See Sunil & Kapil Together Ever Again?

During the launch of Kapil's new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Sunil and Kapil made headlines for their Twitter war. Although fans are still waiting for both the comedians to reunite, the chances of their reunion seem to be very less!

Story first published: Friday, April 20, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
