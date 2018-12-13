 »   »   »  Sunil Grover BASHES Trolls For Comparing Him With Kapil; Warns Not To Mess With His Family Name!

One Of The Users Trolled Kapil

@KapilianSurbhi wrote, "Dekho gobar ne ek award ko "purchase" kiya hai. Award ka name hai - ITA comedy ICON." - (sic). The tweet was deleted later. But, Sunil gave it back to the tweet.

Sunil Warns The Troll Not To Mess With His Family Name

Sunil replied, "Please whatever it is, u may have an opinion, but don't mess around with my family name. It gives me pain that how people like you need to be guided even if you are educated." - (sic)

Another Troll!

Another user (@GobarSunil) wrote, "Kapil sharma has sense of humour.. He can crack spontaneous wittiest jokes.. Aur tum karthe ho yar bakwas..itna pakathe kyu ho.. Over acting karna, cheap dances, third class jokes. And now you are copying Kapil show.. How dare you." - (sic)

Sunil Asks The Person To Watch The Show Before Judging!

This indeed didn't go well with Sunil and he gave it back to the user. He wrote, "Who are you! Man with one tweet in the whole account. Please show me your identity atleast. We are just trying to bring a smile. How can the motive be wrong. Please decide after watching the show. Why would you give me so much attention if you dislike me so much." - (sic)