 »   »   »  Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wale Khuranas Has Nothing New To Offer; Fans Feel It’s Similar To Kapil’s TKSS

Fans Disappointed With The Show

The concept of the show also seemed similar - Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Farah Khan in KWK! The cross-dressing concept also seemed a bit irritating. Most of the jokes didn't make us laugh, even Farah seemed to be forcefully laughing. Check out what fans tweeted about Sunil's show.

Fans’ Tweets: Kiran

"1st 2nd. Both are bakwas.. Cheap.. Third class jokes.. Boring.. Promos me jo dikhaye gaye wo tho kuch parts telecast nhi huhe😂. Worst acting of @WhoSunilGrover. No humour. No comedy.. A complete disaster ye phir kapil ke paas jayega. #KanpurWaaleKhuranas." - (sic)

Oye Teri....

"#KanpurWaaleKhuranas @WhoSunilGrover #SunilGrover Nice effort sir... But it is too monotonous... bored of the same old gimmick... Nothing really to laugh and look forward to...could hv been better...You earlier acts in previous shows were better.😒" - (sic)

Praveen

"I gave another attempt to watch #KanpurWaaleKhuranas #KanpurKeKhuranas or whatever it is but i got bored in 5 minutes. I saw even studio audience, @TheFarahKhan and guests were bored too. There was no laughter @WhoSunilGrover #SunilGrover. #FlopShow. @StarPlus #StarPlus." - (sic)

Kanchhachinoy

"@WhoSunilGrover pls stop nonsense by ali asgar, he will spoil your show. and stop using men as women, it's irritating. if you continue #KanpurWaaleKhuranas will be #KrazyKhuranas bakwaas show. #KanpurWaaleSunilGrover." - (sic)

Re1=$1

"Sorry boss , couldn't watch it beyond 15 mins . Was expecting a lot from you . Disappointed as it was looking like kapils set , replaced with few new characters. Change the format of show . Bring in new stuff . Guthi can host it better. #KanpurWaaleKhurana." - (sic)

Ladkewaale

"Breaking News : #KanpurWaaleKhuranas Episode Dekh Kar 21 log Margaye! 10 log abhi ICU par hai. Such a big disappointment to call him Rival of #KapilSharma ! @StarPlus Kyu Karte ho aisa. Kaha se aate ho tum log." - (sic)

Shubhs

"#KanpurWaaleKhuranas inhone puri koshish ki theme concept copy kerne ki kuch to khud ka karo Kapil Sharma show se alag huye ho to kuch apna Lao yaar wohi Same. Or laye bhi ho to acha Lao na ek aadmi ke dum pe show nhi chalta mujhe to bore hi Laga." - (sic)

Unity & Utsav

Unity: Honestly I don't like the set .and the choto n lambo is very boring. Low standard dop and cheap writer #KanpurWaaleKhuranas. - (sic)

UTSAV GUPTA: Totally flop show. poor script #KanpurWaaleKhuranas. - (sic)

Suhas Bhandary

"Just checked #KanpurWaaleKhuranas for 2 minutes while there was a break on #BiggBoss but couldn't tolerate the torture🤮🙈 so went back to watch @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan on #BB12 😎😜" - (sic)