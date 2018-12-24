 »   »   »  Sunil On His Tiff With Kapil: I Was Hurt But Time Is A Good Healer; I Wish Him A Happy Married Life!

Sunil On His Rumoured Fight With Kapil

Kapil and Sunil's ugly mid-air spat is known to all! Sunil quit Kapil's show post the fight and started doing shows separately. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to join hands yet again. Sunil was recently in Lucknow to promote his show. In an interview to TOI, the actor talked about his rumoured tiff with the comedian.

When asked whether everything between them is sorted, he told TOI, "All I can say is that some incidents in life teach you a lot of lessons and leave back the scars of the experience."

Sunil Says…

"Iss dauran maine bahut saare experience kiye hain. So you are introduced to a new world. I came across some new people, some new incidents which has taught me something good. Kapil aur maine bahut achha kaam kiya hai and we have done great shows together with great team support."

The Actor Wishes Kapil On His Wedding

He further added, "Mere dil se hamesha unke liye dua nikalti hai and now that he is married, I wish him a happy married life." Recently, Sunil had even said he would be attending Kapil's reception.

Sunil Is Hopeful Of Working With Kapil!

When asked whether he has forgiven him, he said, "Forgiveness is something which comes when something has happened. But here nothing of that sort as such happened between us. But yes, I want to say that I was hurt because of a few things but time is a great healer. He is doing a great job by making people laugh and recently when he was not well, I also went to see him. So now let's see when we come together on screen."

Kapil & Ginni’s Amritsar Reception Picture

Meanwhile, both Kapil and Ginni have shared a picture from their Amritsar wedding reception. Kapil looked handsome in a velvet coloured-outfit while Ginni looked radiant in a green-pink-coloured dress. They look like a perfect couple in the picture.

The Kapil Sharma Show, New Promo

On the work front, Kapil will be getting busy with his new show The Kapil Sharma Show post wedding functions. A few promos of the show were released. In the previous promo, Kiku made a joke of Kapil for losing out on Deepika. In the latest promo that features Kapil, Ranveer and Chandan Prabhakar, Kapil is seen cracking a wedding joke. All the promos left the audiences and guests laughing out loud. We are sure that this season will also be a hit!