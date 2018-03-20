 »   »   » Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma Twitter War: Sunil’s Reaction Was Genuine; Worried About Kapil’s Health!

Related Articles
Last year, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight grabbed the headlines. Now, the actors yet again got into a fight on Twitter, just when Kapil is all set to launch his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV.
As many of them would know, Sunil's reply to a fan, who asked as to why he is not part of Kapil's new show, irked Kapil, who called Sunil a liar! Read to know what Sunil has to say about his recent tweets, why he is not part of FTWKS and whether he would work with Kapil in future.
Sunil Was Tired Of Fans’ Continuous Questions!
Regarding his tweet, Sunil was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was tired of the fans continuous questions about whether I was going to be a part of Kapil's upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say any nasty things about him."
Sunil Was Under Pressure!
"I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept on asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted."
Was This Sunil’s Publicity Stunt?
Just when Kapil is coming up with a new show, Sunil had a fight with him. Many of them though that it was Sunil's publicity stunt! Regarding this Sunil said, "My reaction was genuine I just answered to a fan's query and there was no other agenda."
Sunil’s Reaction Was Genuine
"People can assume whatever they want to I don't even want to react on this as I know it's not true. People don't even know what project I am doing. I just tweeted I am doing a project and it can be anything but suddenly everyone is busy assuming."
Sunil Is Worried About Kapil’s Health!
When asked whether Sunil was hurt as Kapil called him a liar, Sunil said, "I am not hurt. I know he called me a liar and also said pehle hassa ke dikha logon ko.... I am worried about Kapil's health."
Is Sunil REALLY Concerned About Kapil’s Health?
"Just look at the time of the tweets. How can I be hurt? I just pray to god that Kapil stays healthy and takes care of himself." Well, is Sunil genuinely worried about Kapil's health or he is pointing at Kapil's mistake (timing of the tweet and Kapil's alcohol issue)!
He Is Not Targeting Kapil
Sunil clarifies that he is not targeting Kapil. He says that he wasn't prepared to return to a regular show since last year and has been doing live events, hosting award functions or reality show finales.
He Wasn’t Prepared To Return To TKSS
He didn't deny the fact that Kapil called him to return on TKSS. He added that Kapil even came home once and sent his two people to discuss work. But, he was not mentally prepared to return on the show after the mid-air fight.
Will Sunil Work With Kapil In Future?
When asked whether he would work with Sunil if Kapil offers him a show, Sunil said, "I don't want to live in imagination. This is a very hypothetical question and actually I don't have an answer. I think it's not the right time to answer this. I have work right now and I want to concentrate on it."
Sunil Grover
Kapil and Sunil shared a great bond until last year. When asked whether none of them tried to sort of differences, Sunil said, "We both are mature people and have even met after the incident last year."
He Doesn’t Want To Do Mudslinging!
"There are many things that happened between the two of us since then, and I don't think I should talk about it. I don't want to do mudslinging. I worked with him on two great shows though it was for a temporary period. I will be always thankful."
