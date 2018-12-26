 »   »   »  Sunil Grover & Salman Khan Skipped Kapil Sharma’s Wedding Reception Because Of This Reason!

The newly weds, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath had hosted a lavish reception party at Mumbai's JW Marriott on December 24, 2018. As we revealed earlier, many biggies were invited for the reception & many celebrities from television, sports and Bollywood industries graced the ceremony. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Jeetendra, Sohail Khan, Mahhi-Jay, Sumona Chakravorty, Krushna Abhishek, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh were a few celebrities who graced Kapil and Ginni's special day.

But many of them were waiting for Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. But the actors didn't attend! Since Salman tried to patch up Sunil and Kapil, and he was the first guest of Kapil's show, people expected Salman to attend Kapil's reception. But the actor gave it a miss!

Also, Kapil and Sunil's mid-air fight is known to everyone. Post which, Sunil seemed to have broken ties with Kapil. But Sunil had revealed that he would be attending Kapil's reception. In a recent interview to a leading daily, he had even said that nothing as such happened between them to forgive Kapil and also hoped to work together. He had also wished the newly weds for their wedding. Many thought Sunil has really forgiven Kapil and might attend the reception, but he too gave it a miss!

Well, the common factor for both actors to skip Kapil's reception might be Katrina Kaif! Yes, Katrina had organised a Christmas bash at her residence in Mumbai on the same day. Both Sunil and Salman were spotted at the party. Apparently, Sunil and Katrina bonded well while shooting for Bharat. Also, Salman was busy preparing for Bigg Boss 12 finale. This also might be a reason for Salman giving a miss to Kapil's special day.

Also, there are speculations that despite public acceptance of cease-fire between the two, Sunil might have not fully forgiven Kapil and hence skipped attending his wedding reception!

