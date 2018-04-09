 »   »   » Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma’s Show Has Given Him A Milestone Character!

Why Sunil Grover Chose Dhan Dhana Dhan?

Sunil says, "Everything is going digital these days. Many people in India are using the Jio app. The idea of bringing a comedy show on an app seemed to be very fresh. The show is going to be aired on television for two months. Since the IPL is starting soon, we thought of bringing cricket and comedy together. The show will be aired on Colors TV at 11 pm during the weekends."

About The Show & His Character

"I am playing the role of Professor LBW on the show. Shilpa Shinde will be seen playing the role of my wife, Googly Devi. Fans will also get to watch top comedians on the show. Cricket is most liked game in India and I love ‘gally' cricket. For me, cricket is all about who wins or who loses. Kapil Dev sir is legend of cricket and he will be seen on the show's stage giving suggestions. He will talk about the match and cricket, while my job is to perform comedy."

Will We Get To See Dr Mashoor Gulati & Gutti On Dhan Dhana Dhan?

"On this show, you will not egt to see Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutti. This is a new journey for me. We will approach it in a new way. New characters will be seen on the show. I will be seen sharing more screen space with Shilpa. She is hard-working and brings positive vibes to the sets. Fans will love our jodi."

Why Sunil Chose To Play Gutti & Gulati On LIVE Shows?

"People love my character more than me. They want to see Gutti and Gulati. This is the reason I was seen on Live shows in these characters. I love to make people happy. I am in this industry to experience new things. After television, I have entered digital, which is a new experience for me. I love to do something creative. In the future too, I will be seen working in the same way."

Will Sunil Make A Comeback To Television?

"I am ready to comeback on television soon. Two-three projects are in the pipeline. To do a show on television, you should have good projects and content. Many shows were offered to me but I didn't feel like taking them up. So, I gave preference to LIVE shows. I will also be doing films."

Kapil’s Show Has Given Sunil A Milestone Character!

"I did good work with Kapil. His show has given a milestone character to me. When I was doing the live show, people loved me. It is then I realised as to how much the show (Kapil's show) is popular."

Will We Get To Watch Kapil & Sunil Together?

"I believe in fate and things happen when they are meant to. We made people (world) laugh together. I am happy that I got a chance to work with Kapil. We will surely work together in the future as well. I wish good health to him."