 »   »   » Sunil Grover Shares A Picture Selling Vegetable; Is He Taking An Indirect Dig At Kapil Sharma?

Sunil As Vegetable Seller

Sharing the picture, Sunil wrote, "Entrepreneurial." This picture became viral and soon fans started advising Sunil to join Kapil's show. Many of them even felt it was a dig at Kapil's new show (Is Sunil feeling that selling vegetables is better than joining Kapil's show? Just saying!)

Fan’s React To Sunil’s Picture: Muntazir_mohsin

"Bechara Kapil Sharma comedy king ab game khel rha hai ..........plzzzz aaajao paaaji saath mai ...... India ko comedy mangta hai @whosunilgrover game show nhi @kapilsharma plzzz ab bs kro pajiyo hahaha."

Deepnauchil & Saifeemaria

"Hey ..watched the Kapil show yesterday ..it was good but could have been better with you . Request you to keep your ego aside , accept the apology and come back on the show . Life is too short to hold regrets and public memory is even shorter ..in a matter of moments people will forget the incident ..I miss Guthi ..." - (sic)

Saifeemaria: U have a lot f ego ...bcz f which fans r suffering! - (sic)

Gourav, Mr. Aadil & Abhishek

Gourav.bindal: Better job then Kapil's new show. - (sic)

Mr.aadil.md_9: agar kapil sharma ke sath kaam karonge to itne bure din nahi aayenge 😂😂😂 - (sic)

AbhishektolaAre paji ye kya hal hai ,Kapil k sath mil kar kam karo dono kalye acha hoga ... - (sic)

Abhishek Kumar, Heytvigo, Snowflake & Sonam

Abhishekkumar21822222: aa ja bhaiii ....kapil ke show me...warnaaa aur burraaa hal hogaaaa..... - (sic)

Snowflake__54: Apki itna bure din ajayege kabhi nehi soche thi🙈 - (sic)

Sonamsharma2990: Totally down to earth 😇 - (sic)

Heytvigo: U r nothing without Kapil Sharma

Negative Feedback For Kapil’s Show: Fans Tweets - Nasreen Khan

On the other hand, here are a few (negative) tweets for Kapil's new show: Nasreen wrote, "Trying to keep myself entertained in an empty house by watching TV. Thoroughly disappointed by the new #KapilSharma show. Anything interesting on TV right now?" - (sic)

Bhagirath1992

"#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma sorry Kapil Sharma ji but not happy to seeing you on the idiot box doing A GAME SHOW #KapilSharma." - (sic)

Sourabh & Mini

Sourabh Sahu: Really boring show. only for children #KapilSharma #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma. - (sic)

Mini Kothari: Really think #KapilSharma ‘s new show is gonna be a big, big miss! Such a let down. - (sic)

Keyur Verma

"#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma. Is So Boring Pehle Wali #masti or #comedy Is Show Me Nahi He. Mr. @KapilSharmaK9 Pls Change Your show Format Because Ye Gaming Show Kaafi Purane Ho Chuke He #KapilSharma Mujhe Lagta He Aapko @WhoSunilGrover Ki Jaroorat Pade Gi 😀." - (sic)