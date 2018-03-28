 »   »   » Sunil Grover Shares A Picture Selling Vegetables; Is He Taking An Indirect Dig At Kapil Sharma?

Sunil As A Vegetable Seller

Sharing the picture, Sunil wrote, "Entrepreneurial." This picture became viral and soon fans started advising Sunil to join Kapil's show. Many of them even felt it was a dig at Kapil's new show (Is Sunil feeling that selling vegetables is better than joining Kapil's show? Just saying!)

Fan’s React To Sunil’s Picture: Muntazir_mohsin

"Bechara Kapil Sharma comedy king ab game khel rha hai ..........plzzzz aaajao paaaji saath mai ...... India ko comedy mangta hai @whosunilgrover game show nhi @kapilsharma plzzz ab bs kro pajiyo hahaha."

Deepnauchil & Saifeemaria

"Hey ..watched the Kapil show yesterday ..it was good but could have been better with you . Request you to keep your ego aside , accept the apology and come back on the show . Life is too short to hold regrets and public memory is even shorter ..in a matter of moments people will forget the incident ..I miss Guthi ..." - (sic)

Saifeemaria: U have a lot f ego ...bcz f which fans r suffering! - (sic)

Gourav, Mr. Aadil & Abhishek

Gourav.bindal: Better job then Kapil's new show. - (sic)

Mr.aadil.md_9: agar kapil sharma ke sath kaam karonge to itne bure din nahi aayenge 😂😂😂 - (sic)

AbhishektolaAre paji ye kya hal hai ,Kapil k sath mil kar kam karo dono kalye acha hoga ... - (sic)

Abhishek Kumar, Heytvigo, Snowflake & Sonam

Abhishekkumar21822222: aa ja bhaiii ....kapil ke show me...warnaaa aur burraaa hal hogaaaa..... - (sic)

Snowflake__54: Apki itna bure din ajayege kabhi nehi soche thi🙈 - (sic)

Sonamsharma2990: Totally down to earth 😇 - (sic)

Heytvigo: U r nothing without Kapil Sharma

Negative Feedback For Kapil’s Show: Fans Tweets - Nasreen Khan

On the other hand, here are a few (negative) tweets for Kapil's new show: Nasreen wrote, "Trying to keep myself entertained in an empty house by watching TV. Thoroughly disappointed by the new #KapilSharma show. Anything interesting on TV right now?" - (sic)

Bhagirath1992

"#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma sorry Kapil Sharma ji but not happy to seeing you on the idiot box doing A GAME SHOW #KapilSharma." - (sic)

Sourabh & Mini

Sourabh Sahu: Really boring show. only for children #KapilSharma #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma. - (sic)

Mini Kothari: Really think #KapilSharma ‘s new show is gonna be a big, big miss! Such a let down. - (sic)

Keyur Verma

"#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma. Is So Boring Pehle Wali #masti or #comedy Is Show Me Nahi He. Mr. @KapilSharmaK9 Pls Change Your show Format Because Ye Gaming Show Kaafi Purane Ho Chuke He #KapilSharma Mujhe Lagta He Aapko @WhoSunilGrover Ki Jaroorat Pade Gi 😀." - (sic)