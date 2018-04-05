 »   »   » Dhan Dhana Dhan: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde Ali Asgar & Others Shoot With Kapil Dev! (PICS)

Kapil Dev Shoot For Sunil & Shilpa’s Show!

Recently, cricketer Kapil Dev shot for an episode along with Sunil, Shilpa, Ali, and Sugandha. They were joined by Archana Vijay, Sameer Kochar and Shibani Dandekar. (Image Source: Reliance Jio Twitter)

Ali Asgar & Sugandha Mishra

Apparently, Sunil Grover will be seen as a funny commentator. Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra were seen dressed up as cheerleaders. Kapil Dev was seen posing with the Dhan Dhana Dhan team. (Image Source: Reliance Jio Twitter)

Suyyash Rai With Shilpa Shinde

Television actor, Suyyash Rai will also be part of the show. He shared a picture snapped with Shilpa Shinde and wrote, "Shez love ❤️❤️ @shilpa_shinde_official ❤️🤗 pink pink. #JIODHANADHANLIVE #IPL2018." - (sic)

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Are The First Guests Of The Show!

According to Bollywoodlife report the first guest of the show might be Baaghi 2 actors, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. They might visit the show for their film's extended promotions.

Team Might Shoot With Varun Dhawan!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Post that, the team is expected to shoot with Varun Dhawan for October. As of now, they are thinking of what gag to create for Varun as October seems to be a sombre and very hatke film."

Shilpa & Sunil

Shilpa and Sunil's jodi looks fresh and hatke! We are excited to watch the show and to know what makers are up to! What about you guys? Hit the comment box to share your views. (Image Source: Reliance Jio Twitter)