 »   »   » Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde & Preeti Simoes’ Show Dhan Dhana Dhan Gets THUMBS UP From Fans

Sunil & Shilpa On Dhan Dhana Dhan

On the show, Sunil will be seen playing the role of Professor LBW, while Shilpa is seen as his wife, Googly Devi. While Sunil doesn't have any knowledge of cricket, Shilpa is crazy about the game. The fans enjoyed the show and have given it a thumbs up.

Read Tweets:|| R u b y ||

‏"Cricket khlte khlte dandiya khel liye professor ji n googly ji ne. Woahh kya khel ha too good 😂😂😂 I'm loving it 👍👌❤#JioDDDLive #JioDhanDhanaDhan." - (sic)

DSK

‏"First Episode of #JioDhanDhanaDhan was a fun treat , the way @ShindeShilpaS greeted Kapil Dev Ji & hath milaane ka act & Sunil ke dialogue , Shilpa ka Sameer Kochar Ko " IPL " aate hee dikhne wala Dialogue ...so many hilarious moments . Looking fwd for next weekend." - (sic)

@OyeHoye__

"Thanku so much @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull and @neetisimoes. For this #JioDhanDhanaDhan ❤️ Slap on @ektaravikapoor and @lostboy54 lol 😂 Shilpaaaa kitni pretty hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Shiv Dutta 🌠

‏"Undoubtedly says the highlight of #JioDhanDhanaDhan is @ShindeShilpaS @WhoSunilGrover. I enjoyed theire cute chemistry and performance very much.❤👍 DhanDhanaDhan Sunil Shilpa." - (sic)

Sharpline 💥

"Just loved the first episode of #JioDhanDhanaDhan and must say the show has done full justice with our expectations. All were amazing 😍😍😍😍 @ShindeShilpaS @WhoSunilGrover @kingaliasgar And yes @mishrasugandha I just love u.😍 #JioDDDLive DhanDhanaDhan Sunil Shilpa." - (sic)

Sssshhh JUNTI

"Absolutely enjoyed the first episode of #JioDhanDhanaDhan. With @ShindeShilpaS and @WhoSunilGrover. Brilliant concept, full of funny stuff. Kapil Dev was cool too and Sameer anchored well @reliancejio @GooglyShilpa @LBWProfessor." - (sic)