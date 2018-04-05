 »   »   » Sunil Grover Wishes His & Shilpa’s Jodi Works, Says He Hasn’t Watched Kapil Sharma’s New Show!

Sunil Grover In A New Avatar

When asked whether he is feeling the pressure playing a new role (Professor LBW) as his old characters - Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi are already a hit, Sunil told Bollywoodlife, "Every character has its own beginning, middle and end. They have their own journey. I never know what is the destiny of my characters. However, the question is a valid one."

Does Sunil Feel The Pressure Of Playing A New Role?

"I don't feel any pressure as I have some amount of experience behind me. What that has taught me is that the only thing you can do is work hard."

Sunil Hopes To Bring Smiles On People’s Faces

"I am approaching this show with fresh thoughts and renewed energy. I am trying to understand the mechanism of combining cricket and humour and give it my best. My endeavour is to bring smiles on people's faces."

Shilpa Is A Huge Fan Of Sunil

Recently, Shilpa Shinde had shared a picture snapped with Sunil and revealed that she is enjoying working with him. The actress also confessed that she is Sunil's huge fan and feels honoured to work with him.

‘It’s A Pleasure To Work With Shilpa’

When asked regarding the same (Shilpa's comment), Sunil told the entertainment portal, "That is very sweet of her. She is very talented and it's a pleasure to work with her."

Sunil Grover Wishes His & Shilpa Shinde’s Jodi Works

He further added, "She is dedicated, hard-working and I'm enjoying working with her. I hope our jodi can bring some more smiles on the faces of the audiences."

Will Fans Get To Watch Kapil & Sunil’s Reunion Anytime Soon?

Fans are still hoping for Kapil and Sunil's reunion. Regarding the same Sunil says, "I wish Kapil Sharma great health. I hope he concentrates and devotes time to his health. If God wants us to reunite, then why not? Right now I am busy devoting my entire energies towards this new show."

Sunil Hasn’t Watched Kapil’s New Game Show

Sunil reveals that he hasn't watched any episodes of Kapil's new game show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, as he is busy shooting for his new show.

Why Did Sunil Refuse To Be A Part Of FTWKS?

There has been a buzz that Sunil refused to be a part of Family Time with Kapil Sharma as Kapil did not agree on adding his name in the show's title. Regarding the same, Sunil said, "Let bygones be bygones."

Sunil Doesn’t Want To Comment!

The actor-comedian further added, "I hope to work ahead for a better future. We shared a great association and I have immense amount of gratitude towards the platform. It is irrelevant right now. I don't wish to comment on this. If I am forced or compelled to talk about it, in the future, I may do it but definitely not now."