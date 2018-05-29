 »   »   »  Interesting Facts About The Birthday Girl Surbhi Jyoti!

Surbhi’s First Hindi Show

The actress bagged her first Hindi show, Qubool Hai, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and was aired on Zee TV. Her role Zoya Farooqui became an instant hit!

The Actress Won Accolades For Her Role Zoya

Surbhi also won the award, for GR8! Performer of the Year-Female (Indian Television Academy Awards) and Best Debut Actress (Zee Gold Awards 2013) for her role.

Surbhi Has Hosted Shows

The actress hosted three seasons of the love drama Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang in 2015. She also hosted a travel based web show, Desi Explorers Taiwan, along with many other television actors in 2016.

Her Web Series With Barun Was A Big Hit

There is no looking back since then! The actress also made a cameo in Gul's Ishqbaaz. She was seen in Gul's web-series, Tanhaiyan opposite Barun Sobti that became the most viewed show and ranked No. 2 on Hotstar.

Surbhi’s TV Shows

She was last seen on Star Plus' supernatural thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai opposite Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress will be seen on Naagin 3 that will premiere on Colors from June 4, 2018. The actress will be seen playing the role of simple and hard-working Bela in the upcoming show, Naagin 3.

Few Unknown Facts About Surbhi

# If not an actress, Surbhi would have been a teacher.

# Her mother lovingly calls her Fruity.

# She hates pizza.

Interesting Facts About Surbhi

# In real life, Surbhi is short-tempered person.

# In real life, she is feisty like her character Zoya.

# She is a complete bookworm.

# She loves rain.