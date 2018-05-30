English
Birthday Girl Surbhi Jyoti Looks Resplendent In These Pictures & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

    Surbhi Jyoti, one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses of television industry, turns a year older today (May 29). The actress hails from Jalandhar, Punjab.

    Surbhi started off her career with the regional theatre and films (Punjabi films and TV shows). She has also been a radio jockey. Her life changed when she bagged Gul Khan's Qubool Hai in 2012. Have a look at some of the most stylish pictures of the birthday girl.

    Gul Khan Praises Surbhi’s Transformation

    Regarding her transformation, Gul Khan had revealed as to how the actress, who had just come from Punjab (to shoot for show Qubool Hai), used to hug her and cry every day as she was away from home for the first time. The producer praised her transformation from a tentative small town girl to a confident woman.

    The Actress Has Come A Long Way!

    Looking at these pictures we can say that the actress had a complete make-over. No doubt the actress has come a long way in life since Qubool Hai days. The actress posted this picture with Stephen Hawkins' quote, "Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change." - (sic)

    Surbhi Is Style Guru!

    Surbhi is style guru for many! She carries every look perfectly - be it summer look or messy look. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Hello March 💐🌸#letspringbegin #springseason #flowers #floralprint." - (sic)

    Surbhi In Floral Dress

    Surbhi looks gorgeous in this floral dress and short hair. The actress shared this picture and wrote, "#Easter wishes to all😘🤗 #happysunday #sundayvibes #floraldress." - (sic)

    She Is Bombshell Beauty In This Picture

    The actress is bombshell beauty in this white dress. Posting this picture, Surbhi wrote, "To understand a passionate woman, one must take heed to the signs of her emotions ... Scottie waves." - (sic)

    Surbhi Looks Beautiful In This Picture

    Sharing another picture in which she is seen in white dress, the actress wrote, "Be brave... fall like the rain not knowing where it will land- Lauren Eden #bnwphotography." - (sic)

    She Slays It In Denim!

    In this picture, the Qubool Hai actress is seen in a denim jacket. No doubt the actress looks sexy in this outfit! Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "#red it is ‼️ #denimjacket #fridaymood." - (sic)

    (Images Source: Instagram)

