 »   »   » Naagin 3: Wait What! Surbhi Jyoti Will Not Be Seen In Naagin Avatar On The Show!

Karishma & Anita As Naagins

The first promo of the show revealed as to how Karishma Tanna's lover, Rajat Tokas will be killed by a gang of boys. Post Rajat's death, Karishma will take Anita Hassanandani's avatar to seek revenge on the boys.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Character Not Revealed In Promo

The second promo of the show which was released recently was also somewhat similar. In both the promos, Surbhi Jyoti's face and character was not revealed.

Surbhi’s Is Not A Naagin!

According to Spotboye report, Surbhi Jyoti will not be seen in naagin avatar on the show. The makers have kept her role a secret. The actress will be seen playing a farmer's daughter, Bela.

The Actress Plays Farmer’s Daughter

About her character, the actress told the entertainment portal, "My character's father is a farmer and under a lot of debt. Bela helps him get him get out of the situation and the obstacles she faces along the way form the journey of the character."

Surbhi’s Character Is Surprise For Viewers

When asked whether she will be seen in naagin avatar on the show, the actress said, "That I can't reveal, of course. It's a surprise and that's why the makers didn't reveal my character in the promo. It's their strategy and I am glad it's working."

Karishma’s Role On Naagin 3

On the other hand, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani, who play naagins on the show are overwhelmed to be part of the show. Karishma will be seen playing an Ichchadhari Naagin who is a shape-shifter and has come for revenge.

Anita’s Role On Naagin 3

Anita Hassanandani will be seen playing Vishakha Khanna, which the actress says is a challenging role. It's a bold, sexy and glamorous character.

Anita & Karishma’s Characters Join Hands

It was said that Anita will be friend of Karishma who will help her seek revenge from her enemies. As we saw in the promo, Rajat's character will be killed by the bunch of boys. It is also said that Karishma's character too will die.

Naagin 3 Actors

Both Karishma and Rajat will be part of the show for a month and later the storyline will revolve around Anita Hassnandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. The show also stars Pavitra Punia and Rakshanda Khan.