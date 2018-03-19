 »   »   » SURPRISE! Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh Gets Engaged! (PICS)

Kunal Jaisingh & Bharti Kumar Engaged In Iskcon Temple!

The handsome Oberoi brother (Omkara) from Ishqbaaz, Kunal and his girlfriend, Bharti Kumar exchanged rings yesterday (March 18, 2018) in Iskcon Temple. If you recall, television actor, Vatsal Sheth got married to his former co-star Ishita Dutta at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple.

Kunal & Bharti

Sharing a picture, Kunal announced about his new beginning and introduced his fiancée to his fans and wrote, "Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings." - (sic) Among celebrities, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor, Pratap Hada was present at the occasion.

They Make A Perfect Couple!

Dressed in a traditional (white) outfit and an embroidered blue jacket, Kunal looked dapper, while Bharti looked lovely in a yellow dress. In the picture that Kunal shared, both of them looked madly in love as they couldn't take their eyes off from each other!

The Couple Met On The Buddy Project Sets

Apparently, Bharti and Kunal met on the sets of The Buddy Project. In the show, Kunal was seen as Ranveer Shergill and Bharti played the role of Kiya. Kunal has been very private and guarded about his personal life and never talked about dating anyone!

Kunal Jaisingh

Since a long time, the couple's families were reportedly in talks about their wedding. Last year (2017), there were even reports that Kunal was keen on making things official and all set to get married the next year (2018).

Aneri & Mansi Wish Kunal & Bharti

TV actress, Aneri Vajani and his Ishqbaaz co-actress, Mansi wished him on the social media. Aneri wrote, "Congratulations guys @bharti_k @kunaljaisingh," - (sic) while Mansi wrote, "Badhaai ho badhaai ho @kunaljaisingh and @bharti_k." - (sic) It has to be recalled that Kunal and Aneri were dating and they will getting married soon! But, both Kunal and Aneri had rubbished the rumours.