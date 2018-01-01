 »   »   » NEW PICS: Surveen Chawla’s Secret Marriage! Rubina Dilaik & Keerti Kelkar Turn Surveen’s Bridesmaids

Television actress, Surveen Chawla shocked everyone by announcing her marriage on social media. The actress got married to businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28 (2015), in Italy with only family and a few industry friends in attendance.

The actress wanted to break the news just before their Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place in December. However, it was postponed to 2018, following a loss in the family. Recently, Surveen shared a few beautiful pictures from her wedding. Now, Rubina and Tina, who were seen as Surveen's bridesmaids, have shared pictures. Have a look at the new pictures from Surveen's wedding...

Rubina, Keerti & Tina As Surveen’s Bridesmaids! Rubina shared this picture and wrote, "aaahhaaaa😻😻! The so perfect bride @surveenchawla and the so Beautiful butterflies 🦋 as her bridesmaids @keertikelkar @gazala24 @tintin3012 👰🏻👩🏻👧🏻loving and living the vibes😍." Tina Writes… Sharing a picture Tina (who was one of Surveen's bridesmaids) wrote, "Here comes the BRIDE TRIBE. Thank you @surveenchawla for asking us to be the Princesses in your Fairytale. Cheers 🥂 to endless love 😘😘😘." Tina With Akshay Tina also shared another picture and wrote, "Tina - If at first u don't succeed ... try doing it the way ur ‘SAUT' told you 😜😜😜. Husein - The Best Man you will ever have ... best looking, funniest, hilarious, cute, lovable etc etc 😍😍😍. Jokes apart .. 25 years of friendship and the bond only gets stronger. To Everlasting Love, Happiness, Smiles. Love u Aki Sur😘😘😘😘😘 #akshaythakker @surveenchawla @huseinkk." Surveen With Her Father Surveen shared another beautiful moment from her marriage and wrote, "The walk that every girl dreams of.. Etched in my heart for eternity... Thank you papa for being my papa..." Surveen’s Wedding Picture She further wrote, "Thank you for having my back when I was little.. and then being my strength ever since.. This day, you held my hand instead, and lead me to the man of my dreams.. Thank you for always letting me be the girl I have wanted to be!❤️."

(Images Source: Instagram)

