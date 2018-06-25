 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Shares First Pic Of Her Daughter; Calls Her ‘World'!

Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally shared the first picture of her 7-month-old daughter, Stuti. The actress delivered her little munchkin on November 30, 2017. In the picture, Disha's cute daughter is seen wearing a blue top and wrapped in a pink blanket. The actress shared the picture of her daughter and wrote, "World ❤️." - (sic).

A few days ago, the actress had visited Tirupati Balaji with her family, to seek blessings for her child. Disha had also shared the picture and captioned it, "May god bless our child and protects her from every obstacle." The picture had gone viral.

A month ago, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her co-actor, Dilip Joshi on his birthday. The actress had mentioned in her post that she is missing all the fun on the sets, especially working with Dilip, who is seen as her husband, Jethalal, on the show.

The actress wrote, "Happy B'day to my Most favourite coactor and a most humble person Dilipji 😃Miss acting with you and all the fun together!Wish you tons of love and happiness throughout your life ❤️." - (sic). Her message made many wonder whether she is returning to the show soon!

The makers of the show have used a few scenes that were shot with Disha before she took a maternity leave.

Grapevines have been buzzing with the rumours of her return to the show! Disha's fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback on the show. But it looks like it will take some more time for the actress' return as she is on an indefinite maternity leave and is seen spending quality time with her baby.

Well, we hope the actress make her comeback soon on the show and make her fans happy!