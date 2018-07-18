 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here’s Who Might Replace Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad

Television actor Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on July 9, 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was immensely loved by fans. As soon as the news of his sad demise was announced, fans and his industry friends took to social media to express their grief and condolences. Meanwhile, Ardent fans of the show might now be wondering as to what will happen to Dr Hathi's role!

Recently, there were reports that the makers are hunting for Dr Hansraj Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad's replacement. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi told Spotboye, "We will have to replace Dr Hathi, if you want to know. It's the actor who has passed away, not the character."

Now, it is being said that the makers have found the replacement. Any guess who might play Dr Hathi's role? Well, it is being said that Nirmal Soni, who was previously seen as Dr Hathi on the show, might return!

A source from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was quoted by IE as saying, "Dr Hathi is a very important part of the show. The audience loves him and so the makers want to retain the character. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is personally looking into the casting and wants the perfect replacement. While it's really hard to find someone as talented as Kavi, we are doing our best. We should have a confirmation about the replacement soon."

Shooting in delhi for RTI A post shared by Nirmal Soni (@nirmalsoni1) on Nov 25, 2014 at 10:59pm PST

The report suggested, "There's also a probability that actor Nirmal Soni, who earlier played Dr Hathi, might be called back." Apparently, Nirmal Soni played the role of Dr Hathi for a year, and was replaced by Kavi Kumar Azad in 2009.

