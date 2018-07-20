 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Nirmal Soni Replacing Kavi Kumar Azad As Dr Hathi On The Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Nirmal Soni to play Dr Hathi in the show। FilmiBeat

Kavi Kumar Azad's death shocked the fans and entertainment industry. The actor played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was immensely loved by the fans. Post his death, the fans have been wondering as to who might replace their favourite character on the show. Recently, there were reports that the makers are searching for suitable replacement for Dr Hansraj Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad.

The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi told Spotboye, "We will have to replace Dr Hathi, if you want to know. It's the actor who has passed away, not the character." Post this revelation, there were reports that Nirmal Soni, who had earlier played Dr Hathi on the show, might return to the show!

But, Nirmal Soni denied being approached for the show! When asked whether he is new Dr Hathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman, the actor told Spotboye, "How can I reply to this? I haven't got any call from them." He further added that he has read reports about him playing Dr Hathi, but that's news for him as well!

When asked whether he would play the same character again, Nirmal told the entertainment portal, "It's too early to comment on that. Let them call me first and then I will think. I am 150 kg right now. I can't decide if I am eligible or not."

The actor says that he is doing a TV show, Nazar, which will soon be aired on Star Plus. He says that if TMKOC team gives him a call, he can give it a thought!

Well, not that Nirmal had denied being approached for the show, we wonder whom the makers are planning to bring onboard! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

