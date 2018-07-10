 »   »   »  TMKOC’s Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death: Disha Vakani Shocked; Is Angry Over False Reports!

Disha Is Shocked Over Kavi’s Death

The actress expressed her shock as she spoke to TOI, "I am still unable to fathom that he is no more with us. ItIt's beyond shocking. He was one of the finest people around."

‘He Was Exactly The Same As Shown On-Screen’

She further added, "He was exactly the same as shown on-screen. He loved food and loved to eat and feed everyone. I remember how he had specially got Gulab Jamuns for me during my pregnancy.I am just not able to gather myself ever since I have heard of this. It's so shocking even more because he was all fine till now."

Disha Got To Know About The Sad News From Her Colleague

The actress says that she got to know about the sad news from her fellow colleague who was in touch with Kavi's family. She said, "Apparently, he was all ready for his shoot at 7 am today, when he felt uneasy. On his brother's advise, he decided to take some rest and leave by 11 am. When his brother went to wake him up at 10 am, he had already passed away."

The Actress Is Angry Over False Reports

She was angry over false reports that stated how Kavi isan alcoholic and not in good health. The actress told the leading daily, "I can't understand how can one stoop down to this level and write fake things against someone who is no more."

TMOC Actress Requests Media To Cross Verify Facts

"I request media to kindly cross verify facts before blindly following any report. I read a few reports stating how Kaviji was drunk and that lead to this and it's absolutely untrue. He was fine. It's so so sad to read such reports that hold no truth, especially about someone who is no more. It's very insensitive.